Noe Ponti & Roman Mityukov Headline 5-Strong Swiss World Championships Squad

2025 WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

July 11th – August 3rd (pool swimming July 26th – August 3rd)

OCBC Aquatic Centre, Singapore

LCM (50m)

A small but powerful Swiss team has been announced for this summer’s World Aquatics Championships in Singapore.

Olympic medalists Noe Ponti and Roman Mityukov will lead the 5-strong lineup, joined by Antonio Djakovic, Marius Toscan and Gian-Luca Gartmann. The team was determined based on performances logged at the 2025 Swiss Long Course Championships, which took place April 3rd – April 6th.

Massimo Meloni and Clement Bailly will coach the squad.

The lineup could grow by one additional swimmer. Lisa Mamie has been granted the opportunity to qualify for Singapore at the Sette Colli Trophy in Rome from June 26th to June 28th.

This was granted as the 26-year-old national record holder missed the Swiss Long Course Championships due to health reasons. She was already pre-selected based on performances at the 2024 World Championships, but the Sette Colli Trophy is the chance for her to confirm that pre-selection.

While Ponti and Mityukov are seasoned podium finishers, 21-year-old Gian-Luca Gartmann will be competing at his first World Championships.

The versatile breaststroker and IMer said of his upcoming debut, “It means a lot to me to be able to represent Switzerland at the World Championships, and the fact that it’s in such a beautiful location is even cooler.”

Switzerland finished 21st in the overall swimming medal table at last year’s World Championships, with Mityukov’s 200m back silver representing the sole piece of hardware earned.

At the prior edition in Fukuoka, Japan, Switzerland finished 18th overall, with Mityukov earning 200m back bronze.

Ponti, in particular, is expected to put up some potentially head-turning performances this summer. He has been lighting the pool on fire with world-leading times of 22.77 in the 50m fly and 50.27 in the 100m fly.

To prepare for the World Championships, the team will be competing at the following competitions. Which athletes will participate in which meets will be determined individually.

May 16th – 18th: International Meeting Swann Oberson, Geneva

May 17th – 25th: Mare Nostrum Tour, Canet-en-Roussilon, Barcelona, Monaco

June 13th – 15th: Squad Weekend, Tenero

June 16-24: Training camp, Sardinia

June 26-28: International Swimming Meeting Sette Colli, Rome

26 – 28 June: U23 European Championships, Samorin