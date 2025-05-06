Minnesota HS State Finalist Reece Carlson Chooses UIC (2025)

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Butterfly and freestyle specialist Reece Carlson has committed to swim for the University of Illinois Chicago (UIC) beginning in the fall of 2025. Carlson is a senior at Minnetonka High School in Minnesota and currently trains with the Minnetonka Swim Club.

Carlson has been swimming for 11 years and played football for 12, ultimately choosing to focus solely on swimming during his senior year. He plans to major in Kinesiology and currently coaches for his club team. Carlson is the first person in his family to swim competitively and the first to compete at the NCAA Division I level.

“I’m super excited to announce my commitment to swim and study D1 at the University of Illinois-Chicago! I’d like to thank Coach JB, Coach Dennis and Coach Bryce for helping me throughout my journey. I’d also like to thank Coach Ashley and Coach Danny for helping me reach my dream of competing in the NCAA. Finally I’d like to thank my teammates and competitors for pushing me further than I could ever imagine. Go Flames! 🔥🔥🔥”

Carlson was a finalist at the 2025 MSHSL Boys Class AA State Championship (SCY) in the 200 free in early March. He swam a lifetime best of 1:41.51 in prelims and went on to place 8th in the finals with a time of 1:44.10. He also recorded a season-best 51.28 in the 100 fly prelims, finishing 12th in the finals with a 51.77. Carlson anchored his team’s 400 free relay with a 45.87 split, helping secure 1st place overall.

He was also a finalist at the same championship the previous year, posting a lifetime best of 50.15 in the 100 fly during prelims and finishing 7th in the finals with a time of 50.31.

In late March, Carlson recorded his fastest time in the 200 fly, swimming a 1:53.62 in prelims at the NCSA Spring Championship (SCY). The performance qualifies him for the 2025 Futures Championships in Madison.

A few days earlier, at the 2025 Minnesota Senior Short Course Championships, Carlson posted personal bests in the 50 free (21.90) as the leadoff swimmer for his team’s 200 free relay, which placed 4th, and in the 100 free prelims (47.04). He earned second swims in three events, placing 7th in the 200 fly (1:54.69), 8th in the 100 fly (51.95), and 10th in the 100 free (47.25).

His team’s 400 and 800 free relays both finished 2nd at the meet, with Carlson splitting 46.68 and 1:42.75, respectively. The 400 medley relay placed 8th, and the 200 medley relay finished 10th. Carlson swam the butterfly leg on both, splitting 52.21 and 22.77.

Top Yard Times

100 Fly – 50.15

200 Fly – 1:53.62

50 Free – 21.90

100 Free – 47.04

200 Free – 1:41.51

UIC placed 4th out of 7 teams at the 2025 Men’s Missouri Valley Conference Championships. The previous year, they also finished 4th at the Mid-American Championships, which featured the same group of teams.

Carlson has the potential to make an immediate impact on UIC’s butterfly and freestyle groups, particularly in the 200 free, 100 fly, and 200 fly. The fastest times in those events this past season were held by graduate students, making Carlson’s arrival timely as both will be graduating. Rafe Dolan Peterson led the team in the 200 free (1:37.04) and 100 fly (47.30), while Liam Davis held the top time in the 200 fly (1:47.34).

Carlson will join Jay Stewart, Jake Gilbride, James Story, Brady Cannon, Simon Rupniewski, and Jay Gulvady on UIC’s campus this fall. Stewart also brings a strong 100 fly time of 48.31.

Outside the pool, Carlson is a passionate Minnesota sports fan, especially of the Vikings and Wolves. His family owns a strength training gym, Discover Strength, where he hopes to work after graduation. He also plans to continue coaching and has long-term goals of completing multiple Ironman triathlons with friends.

