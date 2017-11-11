No Duel in the Pool in 2017; “Could Return in the Future”

USA Swimming will not hold a Duel in the Pool event in 2017 “due to sponsorship changes,” a USA Swimming spokesperson said, but the event could return in the future.

The former biannual competition, held in short course meters, was sponsored by Mutual of Omaha since its inception in 2003. Mutual of Omaha dropped its sponsorship with USA Swimming earlier in 2017 after 15 years. In the first 3 editions, in 2003, 2005, and 2007, an American all-star team faced off against an Australian all-star team twice in the U.S. and once in Sydney.

In 2009, the series shifted to a USA vs. Europe meet, where the Americans have faced European all-start teams of various national configurations. The first USA vs. Europe meet took place in Manchester England from December 19th-20th, 2009, with intense attention because this was one of the world’s last meets where the now-outlawed polyurethane boats suits were used, resulting in 8 World Records being broken by the Americans. In a twist, those records were never ratified as American Records, because USA Swimming had already outlawed the suits.

Team USA has won all 7 editions of the event, though the most competitive running came in 2013 when the meet finished in a tie, with a mixed 200 medley relay worth 1 point deciding the winner.

While not exactly the same format, in the absence of the Duel in the Pool, USA Swimming has participated in a separate “National Team vs.” series in each of the last two years: the USA College Challenge, which pits the American National Team against an all-start team made up of swimmers from a different NCAA conference.