NISCA Names 2017 All-American Divers

NISCA (National Interscholastic Swim Coaches Association) announced Monday their list of 2017 All-American divers, highlighting some of the best young talents across the country.

In order to be named an All-American, the divers (or their coaches/parents) had to apply by submitting a DVD of their dives at an 11-dive, 1-meter interscholastic contest, along with the score sheet from the competition. The athlete must be in high school, compete for an interscholastic team, and only 1-meter diving was considered. You can read the full submission criteria here.

Winning national champion honors for girls was Taylor Ohlhauser, competing for Keller High School in Keller,Texas. Ohlhauser, currently in grade 12, was the 2016 Texas 6A State Champion in the 1-meter and was the runner-up this year. Check out the full list of All-American girls here. You can also see her submitted video on youtube here.

Conor Casey of Woodson High School was the boys national champion, competing out of Fairfax, Virginia. Casey, a grade 11 student, won the 2017 Virginia 6A State League title after placing 4th in 2016. Check out the full list of All-American boys here, and Casey’s submitted video on youtube here.

Last year’s girls champion, Camryn McPherson was named an All-American again in her grade 12 year.