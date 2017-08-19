Ning Zetao Breaks Asian Record in 100 Free at Queensland SC Champs

Queensland Short Course Swimming Championships

August 18th-20th, 2017

Brisbane Aquatic Centre, Brisbane, Australia

Chinese swimmer Ning Zetao was held out of his country’s World Championship team this summer, but has still been training it appears. On Saturday at the Brisbane Aquatic Centre, he broke the Asian Record in the 100 short course meters freestyle, swimming a 46.14 to win the race by almost two seconds. He knocked half-a-second from the old Asian Record, which was set by Japan’s Shinri Shioura at last year’s Short Course World Championships in 46.59.

Zetao is also the long course 100 free continental record holder (47.65), and in addition to the Asian Record his Saturday swim broke Cam McEvoy’s Australian All-Comers’ record of 46.19 (the fastest time done by any swimmer on Australian soil). Zetao also held the old Queensland All-Comers’ Record of 46.64, set in mid-July.

Daniel Smith, who was 2nd in that race, also broke a Queensland All-Comers’ Record swimming a 1:43.16 to win the 200 free. The old record was his, from 2014, in 1:43.19.

