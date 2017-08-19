Ning Zetao Breaks Asian Record in 100 Free at Queensland SC Champs

Queensland Short Course Swimming Championships
- August 18th-20th, 2017
- Brisbane Aquatic Centre, Brisbane, Australia
- SCM
- Age Group, Open categories
- Timed Finals
Chinese swimmer Ning Zetao was held out of his country’s World Championship team this summer, but has still been training it appears. On Saturday at the Brisbane Aquatic Centre, he broke the Asian Record in the 100 short course meters freestyle, swimming a 46.14 to win the race by almost two seconds. He knocked half-a-second from the old Asian Record, which was set by Japan’s Shinri Shioura at last year’s Short Course World Championships in 46.59.
Zetao is also the long course 100 free continental record holder (47.65), and in addition to the Asian Record his Saturday swim broke Cam McEvoy’s Australian All-Comers’ record of 46.19 (the fastest time done by any swimmer on Australian soil). Zetao also held the old Queensland All-Comers’ Record of 46.64, set in mid-July.
Daniel Smith, who was 2nd in that race, also broke a Queensland All-Comers’ Record swimming a 1:43.16 to win the 200 free. The old record was his, from 2014, in 1:43.19.
Other Day 1 & 2 Winners:
- Brodie Cook of Helensvale won the men’s 200 fly in 1:58.19, making up a seven-tenths deficit to Cameron Preval to win by a touch (.05 seconds). He then won the 400 IM more comfortably, by almost 6 seconds, in 4:19.26.
- Tianni Gilmour won the women’s 200 fly in 2:10.51 – beating the field by 5 seconds.
- Bond University’s Amy Forrester won the women’s 200 back (2:09.76) and 100 back (1:00.39) by healthy margins.
- Katie Strachan, a 17-year old from St. Peter’s Western, won the women’s 400 IM in 4:51.28 – about three-and-a-half seconds short of her best time.
- New Zealand 16-year old Laticia Transom won the women’s 100 free in 55.85, beating Southport 21-year old Jessica Hobbin (56.61). Transom also won the 200 free (2:00.94),
- Dominic Richardson won the men’s 100 fly in 53.34, beating out senior National Team member Jayden Hadler (53.96). That followed an earlier win in the 50 (24.06).
- 31-year old veteran Sara Saal won the women’s 100 fly in 58.48 – the only swimmer under 1:01. That followed an earlier win in the 50 (25.90).
- Chandler’s Liam Hunter won the 100 breaststroke in 58.82. The women’s race went to New Zealander Bronagh Ryan in 1:08.36.
- With just a few weeks to go until the IPC World Championships, Paralympian Rowan Crothers won the 50 free in the multi-class races. Two-time Parlaympian (and three-time Paralympic gold medalist) Brendan Hall won the 100 fly (1:04.47), but was just 3rd in his specialty the 100 free in 57.63.
Doper, cheater… sad.
Amazing. Would be a shame if he couldn’t compete internationally.