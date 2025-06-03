Nikola Acin Breaks Serbian Record In Men’s 50 Backstroke

2025 Banja Luka Open

May 24-25, 2025

Bosnia and Herzegovina

LCM (50 Meters)

Results: “Banja Luka Open” on SwimRankings

Olympian Nikola Acin highlighted the 2025 Banka Luka Open, powering to a Serbian record in the men’s 50 backstroke. He first rattled the now former record in prelims with a lifetime best 25.51. That effort put him just two-hundredths from the record that Djordge Dragojlovic swam at the Serbian Championships in June 2023.

Acin, who swam at Purdue and Michigan during his NCAA career, got under the Dragojlovic’s 25.49 record in the final, swimming a 25.42. It was his second lifetime best of the day; coming into the meet, his lifetime best was the 26.02 he swam at this meet a year ago. Acin dropped six-tenths over the course of the day to break his national record.

While Acin did not hold any current long-course Serbian records before this swim, he was a part of the men’s 4×100 freestyle relay that swam a record 3:12.90 at the European Championships last June in the leadup to the Paris Olympics.

Acin also swam a lifetime best in the 50 freestyle and matched his best in the 100 freestyle. Like the 50 backstroke, he lowered his 50 freestyle lifetime best twice at the meet. First, he undercut his 22.42 lifetime best from the 2024 European Championships with a 22.23. He knocked a hundredth of that time in finals, hitting a 22.22. He swam 48.71 in the 100 freestyle, matching the best he swam in in March this year. His effort in March was his first time breaking 49 seconds.

Acin was under the World Aquatics ‘B’ cut in all three of these events.

More Highlights