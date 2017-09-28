New Aquatic Center Headed For Lenexa, Kansas

A new aquatic center is coming to the state of Kansas, as the Shawnee Mission Board of Education approved the final contracts giving a $27.8 million aquatic center in the city of Lenexa the green light. According to the Shawnee Mission Post, with more than 2 years in the making, the new facility will see construction begin in late October.

At present, the Shawnee Mission school district rents time from the nearby Olathe School District aquatics facility, but Shawnee will be able to host its own meets at the new state-of-the-art home. The center is slated to include a 50m competitive pool, 25y multi-purpose pool and 16-ft. depth diving well.

Seating-wise, the site is expected to hold up to 1,000 spectators, who will have access to a climate-controlled observation deck from which to watch up to 500 competitors. The Shawnee Mission district will pay for half the cost of a $4.4 million, 2-story parking garage, with the city paying for the other half. The district’s share of the approximate $24.7 building cost will be paid with proceeds from a $223 million bond issue approved back in 2015.

You can see renderings of the new facility within Shawnee Mission Post’s report.