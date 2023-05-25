Nevada HS State Champion Amanda Schweichler Commits To University of the Pacific (2023)

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Amanda Schweichler has announced her commitment to swim and study at the University of the Pacific. Schweichler is wrapping up her final year at Centennial Hills High School in Las Vegas, Nevada, and will arrive on campus for the 2023-2024 season.

“I am so excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at the University of the Pacific! I am so thankful for my family, friends, and coaches that have supported me throughout my swimming career, enabling me to become a division 1 athlete! I can’t wait to see what the next four years have to offer! GO TYGES!!! “

Schweichler trains year-round with the Sandpipers of Nevada under the direction of coach Michael Kinross. She’s primarily a freestyler, but has also had success in the backstroke events. She most recently raced at the Nevada High School State Championships (4A), where she took home the state title in the 100 back in a best time of 58.11. She was also runner-up in the 200 free, swimming a season best time of 1:55.86.

Last summer, Schweichler capped off her long course season at the Western Zone Senior Championships, where she finished as high as 31st in the 1500m freestyle (18:37.22). She also advanced to finals in the 100m back (1:09.20), 400m free (4:42.64), and 50m free (28.21), with her 400 and 100 back being personal best times.

Top SCY Times:

100 free – 53.26

200 free – 1:55.86

500 free – 5:13.84

100 back – 58.11

200 back – 2:09.63

The University of the Pacific is located in Stockton, California. The team is under the direction of head coach Katelyne Herrington, who took over in 2019. Herrington led the squad to a 7th place finish at the MPSF Championships this year, with their highest individual finisher being junior Caitlin Tan in the 200 fly (3rd).

Schweichler would have been the team’s 4th-fastest performer in the 200 freestyle this past season, meaning she could be a key addition to their 800 freestyle relay. Leading the way was sophomore Alexia Ferguson and sophomore Jadyn Phillips, both of whom swam season best times under 1:53. Ferguson earned 16th at conference (1:52.32), while Phillips finished 17th (1:52.57).

Joining Schweichler in the incoming class of 2027 is California native Kate Geiger. Geiger is also a freestyle specialist, but is more sprint-oriented with best times of 24.48/53.93/1:58.95 in the 50/100/200 free.

