NCAA Announces Qualifiers for 2024 Division II Championships

2024 NCAA Division II Swimming and Diving Championships

March 12-16, 2024

Location: Spire Institute, Geneva, OH

Defending Champs: Nova Southeastern women (1x) & UIndy men (1x)

The official psych sheets for the 2024 NCAA DII Men’s and Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships have been released, as well as qualified divers. DII NCAAs are set to be held at the Spire Institute in Geneva, Ohio from March 12-16. The Nova Southeastern women and UIndy men come in as the defending champions.

Unsurprisingly, the UIndy men lead the qualifications with 11 swimmers. However, they’re tied with Colorado Mesa, who placed 5th last year in the team race. Drury, McKendree, and Tampa, who placed 2nd through 4th last year, each have 10 qualifiers.

Delta State has the most diving qualifiers, clocking in at five athletes. Right behind them is Colorado Mesa, with four. Out of the teams with the top swimming qualifiers, Drury and UIndy have one qualified diver apiece.

On the women’s side, it’s Drury who lead the way with 13 qualifiers. NSU, who took home their first national title in the history of the program last year, are tied with Colorado Mesa, Tampa, and 2023 runner-ups UIndy with 11 qualifiers each.

Three women’s teams have five divers qualified each: Grand Valley, Minnesota State-Mankato, and West Florida. Of the teams with the most swimming qualifiers, Colorado leads the way with four divers to UIndy’s three.

This year, the cut lines fell around 20 for the men and 25 for the women, compared to 21 and 28 last year. That means there weren’t as many multi-event qualifiers this time around.

Men’s Meet

Women’s Meet