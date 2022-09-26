Navy Receives Verbal From US Open Qualifier Luca Oliva (2023)

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Luca Oliva has announced his verbal commitment to swim at the US Naval Academy beginning in the fall of 2023. Oliva trains and competes with Blue Dolfins Swim Team out of Oviedo, Florida. He is currently completing his last year at Oviedo High School.

“I am so honored to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and swimming career at the United States Naval Academy. So grateful for my family, friends, and coaches for supporting me. GO NAVY!⚓️⚓️⚓️”

Top SCY Times:

500 free – 4:29.30

1000 free – 9:24.89

200 IM – 1:51.13

400 IM – 3:56.44

Oliva most recently competed in July at the Cary Futures Championships, where he set personal bests in all but one of his events. He placed 4th in the 400 IM, dropping over 6 seconds in prelims for a US Open cut and a time of 4:30.18. He also snagged a US Open cut in the 200 IM with a time of 2:06.82. Oliva also competed at the RAFC Summer Solstice meet earlier in the summer, where he set a personal record in the 400 free, dropping over 2 seconds from his previous best set the summer before.

At the 2021 FHSAA 4A State Championship, Oliva advanced to finals in both the 500 free and the 200 IM. In the 200 IM prelims, he dropped over 2 seconds from his personal best set in 2020 for a 1:51.13. In the prelims of the 500, he also dropped almost 9 seconds for a best time of 4:29.30, good for a 7th place finish overall.

At the 2022 Patriot League Championships, the Navy men brought home the program’s 18th conference title. They out-scored second place Army by 133.5 points.

Oliva should be an immediate scorer for Navy at the Patriot League Championships, as his 500 free best time would have advanced him to the A-final at last year’s meet. His 400 IM is also well within scoring range, putting him in the middle of the B-final. Navy is relatively deep in IM and the 500 compared to other events. Their top performer in the 500 free, Everet Andrew, will still be on campus when Oliva arrives.

Joining Oliva in Navy’s class of 2027 are fellow recruits Kris Lawson, Matt Beehler, Simon Thompson, Ethan Gluck, Kellan Pattison, Ben Irwin, and Coleman Yates. Oliva overlaps with Gluck, Pattison, and Yates on specializing in the IM events, meaning the Navy men are building upon their already very deep IM group.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.