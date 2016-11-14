Nate Biondi to Continue Family Tradition: Verbals to Cal

Nate Biondi, a senior at Sierra Canyon High School in Chatsworth, California, has verbally committed to swim for the University of California, Berkeley next season. As such, Biondi follows in the footsteps of his father, three-time Olympian Matt Biondi, who graduated from Cal in 1988.

Biondi crashed onto the local scene in Southern California at CIF-Southern Section Division III Championships last May, when he won the 100/200 free double seemingly out of nowhere. His family had moved to California from Hawaii when he began high school. Until then, Biondi had favored basketball, but upon arriving to the mainland, he found he wasn’t quite strong enough in that sport to be a starter on his high school’s team, so he turned to swimming with a vengeance. He didn’t swim at CIF as a freshman, but made the A finals of the 200 free (9th with 1:48.34) and 100 free (4th with 48.18). To be fair, he’d been faster in prelims (1:46.58 and 48.01), but still, it was a totally different Nate Biondi who showed up at 2016 CIF. This time he had solid swims in prelims, then monstrous drops in finals: 1:45.66p/1:43.07f in the 200 and 46.99p/46.57f; he also went 21.81 leading off the Sierra Canyon 200 free relay. All of which combined to elevate Sierra Canyon boys’ team to 8th in the final standings.

You can see our interview with him below.

At the time he was swimming with the club team Conejo Simi Swim Club, but moved to Canyons Aquatic Club over the summer. He had a nice showing at Stanford Futures, competing in the 50/100/200m freestyles (24.85/53.74/2:02.35) but didn’t final. Still, he improved by -0.7/-1.6/-1.6, respectively, in those three events year-over-year.

Biondi continues to progress. He earned his first Winter Juniors cut earlier this month, with a 45.65 in the 100y free. His best SCY times are:

50 free – 21.26

100 free – 45.65

200 free – 1:43.07

100 back – 53.90

100 fly – 53.72

200 IM – 2:00.50

So excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim for the University of California Berkeley next year! Go Bears!???? pic.twitter.com/UdGzP5pYKQ — Nate Biondi (@Nate_Biondi) November 14, 2016

