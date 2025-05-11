Monarch Boys Claim First State Title In School History As Three Colorado 4A Records Fall

Colorado Boys High School 4A Swimming and Diving Championships

May 9-10, 2025 Swimming Prelims: May 9, 9:30am MST Diving Competition: May 10, 9:30am MST Finals: May 10, 5:00pm MST

Veterans Memorial Aquatic Complex – Thornton, Colorado

Meet Central

Psych Sheets

Live Results or on Meet Mobile: “B25 4A CHSAA State Championships”

The 2025 Colorado Boys’ High School 4A Swimming and Diving Championship finals unfolded on Saturday night at the Veterans Memorial Aquatic Complex in Thornton, Colorado.

Monarch High School captured the first swimming state title in program history, edging out Mullen High School by just 7.5 points. Monarch’s victory was fueled by winning one relay and taking half of the individual swimming events, while Mullen made a strong push by claiming two of the three relay titles.

Colorado high school swimming is broken into two classifications: 4A and 5A, determined by school enrollment. 4A schools have fewer than 1,600 students, while 5A schools exceed 1,600 students in attendance. The 5A swimming championships occurred on Friday, May 9th.

“This is four years in the making and something that’s never been done at Monarch, so it’s extra special,” Monarch coach Amber Austin told Colorado Preps. “I just really appreciate everyone putting themselves out there, not just at this meet but for the last four years having really been a huge team-building effort. I couldn’t be more excited. We got 29 guys qualified to come here and between all of them, they achieved 108 cuts, so it was quite the exciting quest.”

“Our depth was important and our swimming up from prelims was important,” Austin added. “And I have to shout out all the other teams. We were really needing them to take points away from Mullen, so shout out to Silver Creek and Cheyenne Mountain. It was a collaborative effort for us to do this and we’re just really thrilled that we get to be the state champs because of that.”

Event Winners

While there’s plenty to discuss from the swimming events, senior diver Carson Harrington of Evergreen High School made headlines by claiming his third consecutive Class 4A diving title. He earned a score of 696.10 in the 11-dive competition, setting not only a new 4A record but also the all-time mark across all classifications.

The University of Massachusetts-Amherst commit Harrington shattered the previous all-time state record of 671.75, set by Denver North’s Jack Ryan in 2021.

“Honestly, I’m just super excited,” Harrington told the CHSAA. “I’ve had a chaotic year with diving. Unfortunately, the school I was committed to (Cal Poly) cut their program. So, there’s been a lot of ups and downs and to leave high school with one big up is just super exciting.”

“I’m just really grateful for the opportunity,” Harrington added. “My best friend is in the program and is not able to speak any higher of it. I feel like I have a lot to learn and I’m really excited about the opportunities that they have there. And getting diver of the year, I’m just really grateful for that too. I try to come to the pool every day, every meet because everybody here is working their hardest. I’m really grateful that they realize that everybody’s in this together.”

In the first swimming event of the day, the 200 medley relay, Monarch got the momentum rolling immediately, grabbing gold in the 200 medley relay and setting a new 4a state record in the process. The quartet of Gavin Keogh (21.62), Tobin Howe (25.46), Isaac Skillern (22.73), and Ethan DiFronzo (20.26) hit the wall in 1:30.07 to shatter Discovery Canyon’s 2013 mark of 1:32.00 by nearly two seconds.

Notably, 2nd–place Mullen High School also broke the previous record with their silver-medal performance, clocking in at 1:31.84.

Keogh delivered a standout performance in the 100 backstroke, clocking a 46.54 to win by over five seconds. His time also shattered the previous 4A state record of 48.30, set by John Thorne of Thompson Valley in 2015. While that new record was just shy of his personal best—46.28 from the Speedo Sectionals in Austin this past March—the NC State commit still etched his name in the history books.

Earlier in the meet, Keogh also captured the 200 freestyle title in 1:37.47, coming within striking distance of the 4A record of 1:36.94 set by Liam Gately in 2017.

Fellow senior DiFronzo logged two individual victories of his own, sweeping the sprint free events. After placing 4th in the 50 free last year, he surged to the top this time with a winning time of 20.50, edging out Evergreen senior Duncan Salmen by just 0.08. DiFronzo was slightly quicker in prelims at 20.42, and his lifetime best in the event stands at 20.39.

DiFronzo capped off his individual events by winning the 100 free in 45.29—just shy of his best time of 45.06, which earned him a bronze medal last season. The Notre Dame commit then closed out his high school career by teaming up with Keogh in the 400 free relay. Their squad finished 2nd to Mullen, posting a time of 3:05.97 behind Mullen’s winning 3:03.34.

Mullen also took top honors in the 200 free relay with a time of 1:24.06. The quartet of Thomas Bradac, Oliver Valdez, Noah Silver, and Alex Aleinikovas handled the shorter relay duties, while Joel Silver and Henry Montgomery stepped in for Bradac and Valdez in the 400 free relay lineup.

Beyond the records and standout performances from Monarch and Mullen, several other individual winners stood out. In the 200 IM, Poudre senior Micah Moore was the only swimmer to break the 1:50 barrier, taking the title in 1:49.66. The Colorado Mesa commit lowered his career best twice—first with a 1:50.83 in prelims, down from 1:51.10, and then again with the dominant swim in the final.

Coronado senior Hudson Newsom struck gold in the 100 breaststroke, touching in 54.54—just a few tenths off his personal best of 54.18 from March. He’ll continue his career at the U.S. Coast Guard Academy this fall.

The only non-senior to claim an individual win was Cheyenne Mountain junior Barrett Kerrigan, who repeated as 500 free champion with a time of 4:35.60, winning by three seconds. After placing 5th as a freshman, he’s now a back-to-back state champ in the event.

Final Team Scores