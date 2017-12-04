MN State Champ Julia Brazeau Verbally Commits to Princeton

Julia Brazeau, a two-time USA Swimming Scholastic All-American from Excelsior, Minnesota, has verbally committed to the application process at Princeton University.*

“Princeton truly embodies the idea of “education through athletics”, and focuses not only on creating athletes and students but good people as well. I love the girls on the team and I think what Coaches Bret, Robin and Nick are trying to create with this program is going to make Princeton a very special place to further my swimming career. I can’t wait to be a Tiger!”

Brazeau is a senior at Minnetonka High School, where she swims for Dan Berve. She had an outstanding sectional meet this fall in her final high school season. She went her best 100 breast time by over a second, and her best 200 IM by 5 seconds. At the 2017 MSHSL Girls AA Swim & Dive Championships she split a 28.04 breaststroke to help Minnetonka win the state title in the 200 medley relay. She also finished fourth in the 100 breast. Brazeau holds two individual records and one relay record at Minnetonka High School.

Brazeau swims year-round for Erich Welton on the Minnetonka Swim Club. She won both the 100 and 200 breaststroke events at the Minnesota Senior State Championships in March, where she also finished in the top-5 of the 50 free, 100 back, 200 back, 100 fly, and 200 IM. Brazeau swam the 100/200 back, 100/200 breast, and 200 IM at 2017 NCSA Summer Championships. She finished the summer with a slew of new LCM times in back, breast, free, and IM.

Top SCY times:

50 breast (relay): 28.04

100 back: 55.78

100 breast: 1:01.85

200 breast: 2:17.10

200 IM: 2:01.81

*IVY LEAGUE DISCLAIMER: A “verbal commitment” by a coach is not an offer of admission, as only the Admissions Office has that authority. An Ivy League coach can only commit his or her support in the admissions process.

