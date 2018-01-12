Mizzou’s graduate, NCAA All-american Nadine Laemmler retires

German Nadine Laemmler has announced her retirement from competitive swimming. Laemmler was a student athlete at the University of Missouri (Columbia, USA). She finished 7th in the 100 y backstroke at the 2017 NCAA Div. I Women’s Championships. Laemmler also spent two years at the Western Kentucky University (Kentucky, USA) before she transfereed to Mizzou. Backstroke is her best event, she won the gold medal at the 2016 German National Championships (50m) in the 100m backstroke and won the silver medal in both, the 50m and 200m backstroke.

The 23-year old represented Germany several times at international swim meets, finally at the 2017 European Championships (25m).

Laemmler made the announcement on her Facebook page yesterday (translated from German):

“Officially a swammer 😊

I have thought about it for a long time and decided a few weeks ago that I will end my swimming career! It was not an easy decision, because swimming has given me so much! Nevertheless, I’m happy now and above all ready to take the next step in my life 😊

Heartfelt thanks to all of you who accompanied me on my way: my family, who made it all possible for me, coaches, who made me better, friends who were patient because I never had much time. Many thanks to Scholarbook-Sports Scholarships USA, who gave me the opportunity to reach a sports scholarship. And a big thank you to Fabi (Fabian Schwingenschloegl) and my teammates – especially at WKU and Mizzou – who made the last 4 years the best and most beautiful of my career! I will miss training and racing with you all! Without you I would never have come so far!

And finally a special shoutout at Neckarsulm Sportunion – Swimming (note: a German swim club)! Because even though I do not actively swim anymore, I will continue to support the project! Keep an eye on this team – “big things are to come !!”

On to the next chapter 🥂

♥ Nadine”