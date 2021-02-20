Mizunuma & Kawamoto Have A 100 Fly Battle Of the 51’s In Tokyo

2021 TOKYO OPEN

Saturday, February 20th & Sunday, February 21st

Tokyo Tatsumi International Swimming Centre

LCM (50m)

Results (in Japanese)

In addition to Rikako Ikee making waves in her first butterfly race since returning to competition, there were a handful of other notable races taking place on day 1 of the 2021 Tokyo Open.

The men’s edition of the 100m fly saw another round of sub-52 second competitors duke it out, this time led by Naoki Mizunuma. After landing lane 4 with a morning swim of 51.67, already a solid start, the 24-year-old got to the wall just over a tenth faster in 51.54 to grab the gold.

Opening in 24.17 and closing in 27.37, Mizunuma’s 51.54 was enough to hold off tonight’s runner-up Takeshi Kawamoto. Kawamoto hit the ground running in a quick opening 50m of 23.95 before backing down slightly to finish only .13 behind Kawamoto.

Both Mizunuma and Kawamoto already rank among the world’s best 100m fliers this season, with the former slotted #5 and the latter in position #4 from their performances at the Tokyo Open.

Olympic medalist Daiya Seto was indeed in the water as well, although the 26-year-old dad of two was off his 400m IM performance from earlier this month. Seto posted a morning 4IM time of 4:17.80 to claim the top seed but backed off to a time of 4:20.41 to wind up in 3rd place.

Taking the gold was 21-year-old Yuki Ikari, who fired off a nice 4:12.84 to come within half a second of his own lifetime best.

Ikari is the reigning Summer Universiade (World University Games) gold medalist in this 4IM event, having posted a career-quickest 4:12.54 in Naples in 2019. He’s been dancing around that PB through his first months of racing here in 2021, having already nailed a time of 4:12.91 to rank #4 in the world this season.

Additional Winners: