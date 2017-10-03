Middleton, Madison Edgewood Still Top WISCA Polls To Start October

With roughly 6 weeks left in the Wisconsin Girl’s High School season, Middleton High still leads the team rankings for Division 1. Madison Edgewood is also still ranked #1 for Division 2 schools.

The most notable news from this poll is that both schools are still ahead by large margins, however, Deforest High School is closing in fast on Madison Edgewood in the Division 2 rankings. Deforest has made it to #2 in the rankings after beginning the season ranked 7th. They have steadily risen in the polls every week, and added 100 points total to their ranking since the first poll on September 10th. Deforest now sits behind Madison Edgewood by only 89 points. That’s still a sizable lead, but Madison Edgewood has seen very little increase in their point total in recent weeks, whereas Deforest has been consistently gaining points every week, so the Division 2 rankings may continue to tighten throughout October.

Arrowhead, which placed 3rd at last year’s state meet, has moved up from 5th to 3rd in the D1 rankings, and Waukesha South-Mukwonago moved up 3 spots to make it into the D1 top 10.

