Michigan State Champion Maximus Dexter Joining University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee for Fall 2025

Maximus Dexter, a sprint freestyler, has committed to the University of Wisconsin-Milaukee for this fall.

“I’m very happy to announce my commitment to The University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. After 13 years of swimming I’m still excited to progress at the collegiate level. I want to thank Coach Alex and Coach Kyle for the opportunity to swim at UWM. Along with that I want to thank Coach Erica and Coach Austin for helping me progress to this level. Lastly my Mom and Dad for all of the love and support.”

Dexter attends Henry Ford II High School and swims at Utica Shelby Swim Club in Rochester Hills.

He is the Michigan High School Division 2 State Champion in the boys 50 free, swimming a personal best 20.75 en route to the gold. Also at his high school state meet, he swam the 100 freestyle, grabbing the silver medal in another personal best time of 45.73.

Dexter primarily swims the sprint freestyle events, but his breaststroke saw significant improvement this year. At the MAC Red Championships meet in February, he went 57.45 in the 100 breast. This marked a three second drop from his preseason best time of 1:00.78.

Best SCY Times

50 Free- 20.75

100 Free- 45.73

100 Breast- 57.45

Dexter will be a strong addition for the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. The Panthers are a member of the Horizon League where they finished 4th last year, and they are graduating their strongest sprint freestyler.

Dexter would have been 4th in the 50 and 100 freestyle events on last year’s team, with the top 50 freestyler and the 2nd fastest 100 freestyler, Ben Lorenz graduating. Charlie House will take over the top spot in the 50 and he already held the fastest time in the 100, and Dexter will only add to their sprint freestyle depth and improve their freestyle relays.

Dexter would have been just outside scoring positions in both the 50 and 100 freestyles at the Horizon League Championships this year.. In the 50, he would have tied for 19th and in the 100 he would have been 20th overall, but he has almost a year to improve before he will be attempting to score points.

Dexter will join Emre Arican, Josh Crook, Logan Beebe, Aleks Piljevic, Dragos Cozma, and transfer Sam Lorenz as newcomers on campus.

