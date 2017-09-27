Michael Chadwick Signs Endorsement Deal With Barings Through 2020

CG Sports Management announced today a formal partnership between their client, USA National Team member Michael Chadwick, and Barings, one of the world’s leading asset management firms, headquartered in Charlotte. Chadwick, a Charlotte native, is the first Olympic hopeful, from any sport, to partner with Barings and the sponsorship will go through the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

In the year following the Olympics, Chadwick has emerged as one of the top rising sprint talents in the world. This summer at the 2017 US National Championships in June, Chadwick posted his best time in the 100-meter freestyle and earned a coveted spot as part of the USA World Championship Team. Chadwick then traveled to Budapest, Hungary with Team USA and helped his team win a gold medal in the 4×100 meter-freestyle relay.

“I could not be more excited to partner with Barings and their outstanding company. Along with incredible leadership and growth worldwide, Barings has a strong theme of versatility that line up with my goals and values. I hope our mutual connection to the Charlotte market allows for continued growth heading into 2020,” — Michael Chadwick

As a collegiate athlete Chadwick competed for the University of Missouri, where he was a 22 time All-American and the most decorated swimmer in program history.

“Michael is an outstanding swimmer and, more importantly, an exceptional individual who’s personifies our firm’s core values of integrity and commitment to his team. We are very pleased to support him and wish him the best of luck in his quest for the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.” — Barings CEO, Tom Finke

About Barings LLC

Barings is a global financial services firm dedicated to meeting the evolving investment and capital needs of its clients. A member of the MassMutual Financial Group, Barings maintains a strong global presence with over 600 investment professionals and offices in 16 countries. Learn more at www.barings.com.

Swimming news release courtesy of Barings, LLC