McKee, Gibson Named CoSIDA Academic All-Americans of the Year

  0 James Sutherland | June 08th, 2017 | College, NCAA Division I Mid-Major, News, SEC

CoSIDA (College Sports Information Directors of America) have named their 2016-17 Academic All-Americans, and a pair of swimmers finished at the top of the heap.

NCAA swimmers Anton McKee and Sarah Gibson, both seniors, were selected as CoSIDA Academic All-American Team Members of the Year, as part of the At-large group. The At-large category consists of 16 different sports, including gymnastics, ice hockey, tennis, golf and of course swimming & diving.

In total there were 45 men and 46 women in the At-large group named Academic All-Americans, including 24 total swimmers.

McKee, who earns his third Academic All-American selection, compiled a perfect 4.0 GPA as a management information systems major at Alabama. This is his second consecutive year earning Men’s At-Large Team Member of the Year. He’s the fifth to ever accomplish the feat, and the first since 2012.

While competing for the Crimson Tide, the Icelandic native earned All-American honors 11 times and won three SEC titles. He placed in the top-five at NCAAs all four of his seasons in his signature event, the 200 breast, including a runner-up finish this past season.

Gibson, who competes for Texas A&M, earns her second consecutive first team All-American selection. Like McKee, she held a 4.0 GPA as a biomedical engineering major. She was a 9-time All-American with the Aggies and won 7 SEC titles. This past season she earned SEC Swimmer of the Meet honors as the Texas A&M women rolled to their second straight title. They went onto place 3rd at the NCAA Championships, the best finish in program history.

Among the 24 swimmers who earned All-American honors, 15 were men and nine of them were on the first team.

Along with McKee, PJ Ransford of Michigan, Pavel Romanov of Alabama and Anton Ipsen of NC State maintained a 4.0 GPA to earn first team honors. Three-time Olympic champion Ryan Murphy of Cal, Connor Oslin and Luke Kaliszak of Alabama, PJ Dunne of Texas and Ryan Bailey of the U.S. Naval Academy also earned first team honors.

Six female swimmers were named to the first team, led by Gibson, Georgia’s Chantal van Landeghem and Kentucky’s Danielle Galyer who all maintained 4.0 GPAs. Olympic gold medalist Simone Manuel of Stanford, Madisyn Cox of Texas and Anika Apostalon of USC also earned first team honors.

Read the full press release from CoSIDA here.

Check out the full list of swimmers who earned CoSIDA All-American honors below:

Men

SWIMMER SCHOOL ALL-AMERICAN TEAM
Anton McKee Alabama 1st
PJ Ransford Michigan 1st
Pavel Romanov Alabama 1st
Anton Ipsen NC State 1st
Ryan Murphy California 1st
Connor Oslin Alabama 1st
Luke Kaliszak Alabama 1st
PJ Dunne Texas 1st
Ryan Bailey U.S. Naval Academy 1st
Marat Amaltdinov Purdue 2nd
Connor Bos Gardner-Webb 2nd
Weston Christensen South Dakota State 2nd
Robert Borowicz Georgia Tech 3rd
Jonathan Boland South Carolina 3rd
Connor Davis Cincinnati 3rd

Women

SWIMMER SCHOOL ALL-AMERICAN TEAM
Sarah Gibson Texas A&M 1st
Chantal van Landeghem Georgia 1st
Danielle Galyer Kentucky 1st
Simone Manuel Stanford 1st
Madisyn Cox Texas 1st
Anika Apostalon USC 1st
Brittany Aoyama Boise State 2nd
Amelie Currat West Virginia 3rd
Lauren Reedy Missouri 3rd

In This Story

Leave a Reply

Be the First to Comment!

wpDiscuz

About James Sutherland

James Sutherland

James is currently a university swimmer for the Laurentian Voyageurs, where he is studying economics. Along with swimming, he also loves hockey. He's in his 11th season as a competitive swimmer.

Read More »