Matt and Annie Grevers Announce Their Third Child, First Baby Boy

Two-time Olympian Matt Grevers and his wife, Annie Grevers (née Chandler), announced that they are expecting their third child via Instagram yesterday morning.

Two-time Pan American Games gold medalist Annie posted a photo of her daughters, Skyler (5) and Barbara (2), holding a sign that shares the first Grevers son will be due in March 2023.

Annie swam for the University of Arizona and specialized in breaststroke. As a senior in 2010, she won an individual NCAA title in the 100-yard breast with a time of 58.06, which remains the school record. During that same year, she earned a bronze medal in the 200 breast with a school record that still stands at 2:07.68. Annie also holds a third current school record in the 400 medley relay set in 2009 with teammates Ana Agy, Lara Jackson, and Justine Schluntz.

Annie graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in print journalism and publishes her writing on her blog.

Annie’s collegiate achievements were acknowledged last year when she was inducted into the University of Arizona Sports Hall of Fame. She was also named to the San Antonio Sports Hall of Fame in 2017 to honor her high school accomplishments.

Matt is a six-time Olympic medalist, four of which are gold medals, including one individually in the men’s 100 back at the 2012 London Games. After missing the 2016 Olympic team, he went on to compete at the 2017 and 2019 World Championships, where he amassed 2 golds, 3 silvers, and 1 bronze. He also joined the International Swimming League for two seasons, representing both the LA Current and Energy Standard.

Matt took another chance to make the U.S. Olympic team in 2021 but placed sixth in the 100 back. He shared his emotional response to the crowd’s standing ovation and discussed his retirement plans in his post-race interview.

With his Bachelor’s degree in communication and media studies from Northwestern University, Matt is the CEO of Rangnar Real Estate. In April, he announced his partnership with the DeMont Family Swim School, which offers swim lessons to those in the Tucson community.