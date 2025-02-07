Maryville University Head Swim Coach Leaves Program Days Before Conference Championship Meet

Friday saw another NCAA coach leaving their team a week out of the start of conference championship season when Savannah Erickson left the program at Maryville University in St. Louis. Student-athletes were reportedly informed of the move on Thursday, and on Friday her name and bio were removed from the team roster.

Erickson was in her first season as the team’s head coach and her first season of collegiate coaching. She had spent the last six years in club coaching, including as the head coach for the Crocs Swim Team and as a coach for the Frontenac site of the Life Time Swim – Missouri site, where she is still listed.

Mary Jane Woehler, who is also a coach at Life Time – Missouri, is still listed as the team’s assistant coach.

Maryville currently lists 7 women and 11 men on its roster.

Both teams compete in NCAA Division II in the Great Lakes Valley Conference, where the conference championship meet kicks off on Tuesday, February 11th in Indianapolis. Both teams finished last at the 2024 conference meet, with the men placing 10th out of 10 teams and the women placing 11th out of 11 teams.

The women’s team has a 3-9 record this season, with all three wins coming against colleges outside of the NCAA system. The men’s team has the same record.

Erickson, a native of Kansas City, swam for Division II William Jewell College for a few meets in the fall 2020 semester before getting a degree in psychology from the University of South Florida. Outside of coaching, she works full-time as a research technician at the Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis.

Neither Erickson nor Maryville University has responded to SwimSwam’s request for comment.