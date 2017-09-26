Marcus Cheah Joins Singapore’s NTC Coaching Staff

The Singapore Swimming Association has hired Marcus Cheah as Assistant Coach at its National Training Center (NTC). The 29-year-old, who actually started his new role on September 18th, will be working alongside NTC Head Coach Gary Tan and National Head Coach Stephan Widmer.

Cheah represented Singapore at 3 consecutive SEA Games from 2005 to 2009, as well as at the 2005 and 2009 World Championships, among other competitions. At the 2007 Korat SEA Games, Cheah became the first Singaporean to clock a 400m freestyle time under four-minute barrier (3min 59.61sec).

Of his appointment Cheah said, “I want to thank the Singapore Swimming Association (SSA) for this opportunity to be part of the national set-up. Having represented the country with pride, I intend to fully use my experiences as a high-performance athlete to bring new energy to the team and to impart my knowledge on the swimmers.

“I hope to achieve great things under the mentorship of two great coaches, Stephan and Gary, and I look forward to working with them to grow the swimming eco-system here in Singapore. Results will take time, but I believe in the process that the coaching staff has for the team.” (The Strait Times)