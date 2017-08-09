Maranhao, Lanza Storm To 200 IM Victories On Day 2 Of Jose Finkel

August 8th-12th, 2017

Santos, Sao Paulo, Brazil – UNISANTA hosting

50 LCM pool

Live results

The Jose Finkel Trophy resumed Wednesday with day 2 action in the 100 back, 200 IM, women’s 1500, men’s 800, and the 4×200 free relays.

After a slew of tight finishes on day 1, tonight opened no different as the women’s 100 back final came down to one one-hundredth of a second. Natalia De Luccas of Pinheiros came back on Argentinian Andrea Berrino to win in 1:02.46 to Berrino’s 1:02.47. Fernanda Goeij, representing Curtibano, nearly even-split the race with the fastest second 50 (31.44) to ultimately place 3rd in 1:02.65.

The men’s event saw another win for Pinheiros, as Guilherme Guido continued his dominant reign on the national backstroke scene. Coming off an appearance in the World Championship final where he placed 7th, Guido won in a time of 53.94, clearing runner-up Nathan Bighetti (54.89) by nearly a full second. Veteran Leonardo de Deus rallied from 7th at the turn to claim the bronze medal in 55.26.

Next up was the women’s 200 IM, where South American record holder Joanna Maranhao nearly lowered her continental mark in 2:11.79. Her record stands at 2:11.24, done at the World Championships in July where she just missed the final in 10th. Her swim did lower the meet record.

Argentina’s Virginia Bardach used the only sub-40 breaststroke split to take over 2nd, and managed to hold off Gabrielle Goncalves for the silver medal. Bardach touched in 2:16.46 to Goncalves’ time of 2:16.58.

The men’s race saw Vinicius Lanza earn his second win in as many nights, thanks in part to a blazing 24.95 opening butterfly leg. He managed to maintain the lead throughout, including the fastest breast leg out of the top five and a solid 28.5 freestyle split to touch in 2:00.34 for the victory.

Brandonn Almeida, who was nearly two and a half seconds behind Lanza after the first 50, had particularly strong legs on back (29.33) and free (28.26) to pull in for silver in 2:01.10, and Leonardo Santos blazed home in 27.91 to take 3rd in 2:01.56.

Poliana Okimoto of Unisanta followed her runner-up finish in the 400 free on day 1 with a win in the women’s 1500, racing from the front throughout the fastest heat to touch in 16:40.76. Leticia Rodrigues (16:47.05) and Gabriela Ferreira (16:55.87) rounded out the podium.

Miguel Valente (8:01.47) won the men’s 800 over Bruce Almeida (8:06.14) and Matheus Ferreira (8:06.44).

The 4×200 free relays finished the session off, and it was Unisanta who prevailed in the women’s event over Pinheiros. With a quick second leg from Joanna Maranhao (1:58.63), they managed to hold on for the win in 8:09.27. Larissa Oliveira made up nearly two seconds on the anchor for Pinheiros, but it wasn’t quite enough as they settled for silver in 8:09.63. Minas (8:14.87) took 3rd with the fastest lead-off in the field from Maria Heitmann (2:00.66).

The Pinheiros men followed that loss for the women up with a decisive win, posting a time of 7:17.05 to defeat Minas (7:22.94) and GNU (7:25.41). Breno Correia (1:48.00) had the top split for Pinheiros, while Giovanny Lima (1:49.02) was the fastest man for Minas. Fernando Scheffer anchored GNU in 1:47.63, the top split of the field.