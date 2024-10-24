Malmsten Lane Lines’ Long History of Olympic Support with COO Christian Malmsten

On the SwimSwam Podcast we have Christian Malmsten, the Chief Operating Officer of Malmsten Lane Lines. Christian provides an inside look into the company and team that has provided swimming’s lane lines for the last ten Olympic Games! And, Malmsten is providing lane lines for the upcoming 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles.

Malmsten has deep roots in swimming. Christian’s parents, Tommy and Margareta Malmsten, founded the Swedish company in 1974. Tommy, a former competitive swimmer and national Swedish coach, combined his love of swimming with his expertise as an engineer to develop gear for our sport. Malmsten, remaining true to its roots, has maintained a family-oriented company providing superior products for swimmers.

Malmsten Inc. is the U.S. division of Malmsten AB, a Swedish manufacturer of swimming pool and water polo equipment.

The teaming with S&R Sports is a great partnership. With a similar closeness to aquatic sports, we understand each other. S&R Sports, with over 30 years of supplying the world with water polo and swimming equipment and founded and run by athletes from these sports, ensures you receive excellent service for all types of aquatic equipment. www.srsport.com

Malmsten is proud to partner with DB Perks and Commercial Aquatics Supplies in Canada, one of Canada´s best pool distributors with a history of having a strong connection with swimming and aquatics. They have a strong team inclu- ding Bill Sawchuk, a two-time Olympian, with a swimming and coaching background. Jim Todhunter, Steven Zamis and Amanda Moffat, all very experienced in what aquatic equipment is all about. www.commercialaquaticsupplies.com

About Malmsten Inc., The U.S. Division Of Malmsten AB:

Malmsten established in Phoenix Arizona, in 2020, by former swimmers Mikael Orn and Simon Percy.

Mikael and Simon both swam for Arizona State under Ron Johnson. Two different career paths and now teaming up in Malmsten Inc. Mikael was one of Tommy Malmsten´s most successful swimmers and swam for Arizona State under Ron Johnson 1980 – 1984. He was the NCAA Champion 1983 in 200 yards freestyle and bronze medalist in the 1984 Olympic Games.

In assuming leadership of Malmsten Inc., Mikael brings to bear his extensive experience as an IBM executive. He is a hands-on business le- ader with a track record of innovation, leading to market expansion and patents.

Simon swam for the New Zealand National Team from 1990 to 1994 including the 1990 Commonwealth Games, 1991 World Championships and 1992 Barcelona Olympics. Simon swam for ASU from 1991 to 1994, representing the university at the NCAA and becoming an All Ameri- can and Academic All American. Graduating in 1994 with a Bachelor of Science.

Since 1994, aside from his business career, Simon has coached swimming, including a return to Arizona State as an Assistant coach from 2006 to 2011. During the 2008 financial crisis, which forced ASU to cut the men’s swimming program, Simon teamed up with Mikael Orn, and other Alumni, securing funds to assure the future of Men’s Swimming at ASU, which thrives today under head coach Bob Bowman. A unique achievement in the Swimming community.

Malmsten USA is a subsidiary of Malmsten AB – the Global Leader in Racing Lane Lines and Official Supplier to World Aquatics and PanAm Aquatics. Malmsten USA produces Classic PRO™ and Gold PRO® Racing Lane Lines for all of the American markets in accordance with Original Malmsten specifications.

Malmsten line of products also includes other Official World Aquatics and PanAm Aquatics equipment such as Water Polo Goals, Water Polo Field of Play, Open Water Finishing Lines as well as a proven range of pool construction equipment.

Our mission: “With a longstanding passion for aquatics, we design, produce and distribute high-end pool equipment with functionality, dura- bility and the environment in focus” – Mikael Orn, CEO Malmsten Inc.

