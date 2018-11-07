Maine, New Hampshire Capture #AESD Week 5 Awards

Courtesy: America East Conference

BOSTON – Only three #AESD programs competed this last week. Vermont picked up a win over Maine, 168-129 to improve to 3-2 overall.

Women’s #AESD Results – Friday Nov. 2

New Hampshire 134 at Dartmouth 156

Vermont 168 at Maine 129

Women’s #AESD Schedule – Sat., Nov. 10

Vermont at Stony Brook, 10 a.m.

Women’s #AESD Schedule – Sun., Nov. 11

Vermont at Bryant, 11 a.m.

Here are the weekly awards:

Female Swimmer of the Week

Juliana McDonald, Maine – Sr., Freestyle, Bangor, ME

Swept both freestyle events against Vermont; won the 50 free (24.02) and the 100 free in a time of 52.03 seconds.

Also was a member of both winning relay teams (200 medley and 200 free).

This is McDonald’s first #AESD Swimmer of the Week award this season.

Female Diver of the Week

Allison Stefanelli, New Hampshire – Jr., Diver, Loudonville, NY

Won the 3-meter event with a score of 256.42 and took second place on the 1-meter with a score of 252.60.

This is Stefanelli’s third #AESD Diver of the Week awarded this season.

No male swimmer and diver of the week honors since no men’s #AESD teams competed last week.

Weekly Award Winners

Oct. 10 – Female Swimmer: Hania Moro, UMBC; Male Swimmer: Tiago Asakawa, UMBC; Female Diver: Emily Murphy, Vermont; Male Diver: Elijah Wright, UMBC

Oct. 17 – Female Swimmer: Corinne Carbone, New Hampshire; Male Swimmer: Ilia Rattsev, UMBC; Female Diver: Allison Stefanelli, New Hampshire

Oct. 24 – Female Swimmer: Hania Moro, UMBC; Male Swimmer: Ross Bernstein, Binghamton; Female Diver: Devin Gromen, UMBC; Male Diver: Elijah Wright, UMBC

Oct. 30 – Female Swimmer: Kaitlyn Smolar, Binghamton; Male Swimmer: Alexander Gliese, UMBC; Female Diver: Allison Stefanelli, New Hampshire; Male Diver: Elijah Wright, UMBC

Nov. 6 – Female Swimmer: Juliana McDonald, Maine; Female Diver: Allison Stefanelli, New Hampshire