Longtime Texas Gold Coach Aubrey Knapper, Who Led 22 State Champions to 86 Titles, Dies At 62

The Texas swimming community is mourning the loss of Coach Aubrey Knapper, who died on Monday, May 26, at the age of 62. A beloved fixture on the pool deck, Knapper was in his 30th season as a coach with Texas Gold Swimming and had served as head coach of the Wells Branch–based program for the past 25 years.

Known for his deep commitment to stroke technique and mechanics, Knapper developed some of the top age group talent in the state of Texas. Over the last 24 years, he coached 22 different Texas Gold swimmers to a combined 86 individual Texas State Championships. His athletes also set 16 State records and 2 National records under his guidance.

Among the standout swimmers Knapper developed was Micah Lawrence, a member of the 2012 U.S. Olympic team who won two medals at the World Championships in the 200 breaststroke—a silver in 2015 and a bronze in 2013. He also coached Kyle Sockwell, who has become one of swimming’s most popular commentators and influencers.

Knapper was an active member of South Texas Swimming for more than three decades, serving on the Board of Directors and multiple committees. He was recognized numerous times for his coaching excellence, earning South Texas Age Group Coach of the Year honors in 1996, 1998, 1999, 2003, 2008, 2009, and 2010. Additionally, he was named American Swim Coaches Association Age Group Coach of the Year in 1997, 1999, 2000, 2004, 2009, and 2010, and received the Tex Robertson Age Group Coach of the Year award for the state of Texas in both 1999 and 2003. He was also named South Texas Senior Coach of the Year in 2005, 2006, 2008, and 2009.

The storied coach made a lasting impression on the lives of countless swimmers. One coach remembered his favorite saying: “The kids will always swim to the standards,” a reflection of his belief in the resilience and potential of every athlete he coached.

In the wake of his passing, the community has rallied to honor his legacy. A GoFundMe organized by friends to support his family and cover funeral and memorial expenses has already raised more than $24,480 as of May 30—far surpassing the original goal of $10,000.

According to the fundraiser, “Funds raised will help cover the costs of the service, a reception, and funeral arrangements. By supporting this fundraiser, you’ll help us give Coach Aubrey the heartfelt tribute deserved and support loved ones as they navigate this difficult time. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference in celebrating the legacy of a remarkable coach and friend.”

Donations can be made here.