Longtime Oakland U Head Coach Pete Hovland Will Retire in May

Long-time Oakland University head swim coach Pete Hovland will retire at the end of the 2022-2023 season, the school announced on Thursday. His official retirement date will be May 7, 2023.

Hovland, 73, joined the program as an assistant with the men’s team in 1979, took over as head coach in 1981, and has spent more than 40 years leading the Grizzlies program. He has also spent 24 seasons leading the women’s program across two stints: first during the 1979-1980 and 1980-1981 seasons, and then the last 22 consecutively, beginning in 2001.

The Oakland men have won a conference championship for 44 consecutive years, including every year where Hovland has been a staff member.

The women’s team has won 28 consecutive titles of their own, with Hovland as head coach for 21 of them.

Hovland has won a total of 62 conference titles as Oakland’s head coach out of a possible 64.

The men’s team won four consecutive NCAA Division II titles from 1994 through 1997. That streak ended when the school moved to Division I in 1997. He was named the NCAA Division II National Coach of the Year seven times in his career.

He was won a whopping 30 Conference Coach of the Year awards across multiple conferences, which includes the last two women’s Horizon League Coach of the Year awards.

Hovland is a member of the Michigan Sports Hall of Fame and Summit League Hall of Fame. He began his career at Oakland as an assistant for the famed coach Ernie Maglischo for two seasons, which included an NCAA Championship in 1980.

The pair first connected at Chico State, where Maglischo coached Hovland.as a swimmer, Hovland won five individual national titles and was part of eight national championship relay squads as he was a 23-time NCAA Division II All-America. He swam on four NCAA Championship teams. In 1976, he was selected as the Far Western Conference (FWC) Athlete of the Year and was inducted into the Chico State Hall Of Honor in 1998 and the City of Chico Hall of Fame in 2009.

Coach Hovland’s Career Records at Oakland:

Women’s dual meet record: 163-78 – 67.6% (26-6 in the last 4 seasons)

Men’s dual meet record: 275-111 – 71.2% (21-4 in the last 3 seasons)

Men’s conference titles – 41

Women’s conference titles – 21

Coach Hovland’s Reflections:

“In recent conversations with close friends, colleagues and my wife about when it was time to retire, they all said, ‘You’ll just know,'” Hovland shared.

“Well, they were right, I now know what they meant. It’s time for change. It’s time for me to pass the torch. Time for my wife, Laurie, and I to step away in order to do some of the many things we’ve talked about doing over the years. Time to spend more time with valued friends. Time to fly-fish a few more rivers and streams. It’s time for change in leadership here at OU.

“I would like to thank my swimming and diving family first and foremost. Without them, my life would never be the same. Thank you for believing in me over the past 44 years. Thank you for helping me build our championship culture and for allowing me to steer you down this wonderful path together. Thank you to those that have allowed Laurie and I to remain in your lives and become even closer with you and your families today.

“To the many colleagues I have had the pleasure of working with while building Oakland’s athletic foundation, thank you for being such a great friend over the years and for sharing your knowledge and expertise so willingly.

“A special thank you goes out to my many assistants and staff members. The championships and success have only been possible because of the assembly of so many talented individuals that have wanted to follow a similar path. You are only as good as your staff.

“To Oakland University and the many administrators I have had the fortune of working with, thank you for providing all the support, encouragement and the fantastic opportunities to grow with this wonderful institution over these past five decades. To Corey VanFleet and Ernie Maglischo, thank you for your insight and belief in me.

“Finally, to my current team members and future recruits, I am confident that under the current leadership team of President Ora Hirsch Pescovitz, Athletic Director Steve Waterfield and Associate AD John Ciszewski, our programs could never be in better hands. With our unyielding alumni and administrative support, the future and direction for Oakland University’s swimming and diving programs is unparalleled.”