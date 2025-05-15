Longtime Coach Larry Liebowitz Announces Retirement After 55-Year Career

Larry Liebowitz is hanging it up once again, and this time it’s likely for good.

A longtime coach in the high school, club and college ranks, Liebowitz announced on Facebook that he is retiring from coaching after spending the last eight years as an assistant coach for the Northern Arizona women’s swimming & diving program.

Liebowitz has been a well-traveled coach in what has been a storied 55-year career.

“55 years I have been coaching,” Liebowitz wrote in a Facebook post. “Started in Ferndale, MI then Mission Viejo Colorado, then the Louisville Tarpons, Mission Viejo Nadadores, Mission Bay Makos, Santa Barbara Swim Club, University of Southern California, Oregon State University, and finally Northern Arizona University. Along the way two high schools University of Detroit High School, and Spanish River high school in Boca Raton, FL. My last day at NAU on May 15. Welcome to the world of retirement!!!”

This isn’t the first time Liebowitz has announced he is retiring.

Back in 2016, Liebowitz retired as head coach of the women’s program at Oregon State after 13 years in Corvallis.

A few months after that announcement, Liebowitz joined the staff at Northern Arizona in August 2016. One NAU swimmer who excelled under the guidance of Liebowitz was Haley Mayhew, who set NAU program records at the 2023 WAC Championships in both the 200 breaststroke (2:12.95) and the 200 IM event (2:00.04).

At Oregon State, Liebowitz led the Beavers to their highest finish ever at an NCAA championship meet, a 20th-place finish in 2004.

In the club ranks, Liebowitz helped lead the Santa Barbara Swim Club to five top-10 finishes at Senior Nationals in his seven seasons from 1989 to 1995.

Liebowitz grew up in suburban Detroit, swimming for both Wayne State and Oakland University before graduating from Oakland in 1973 with a degree in psychology.

“I am humbled by the many well wishes and beautiful comments represented by my announcement of my retirement,” Liebowitz wrote in another Facebook post. “Many of the comments brought great memory’s. Many of the names brought great memories as well. Thank you!”