Lilly King Splits 25.7 Breaststroke at ACC/Big Ten Challenge

ACC VS BIG TEN COLLEGE CHALLENGE

Indiana senior Lilly King split a 25.72 on the Big Ten’s 200 medley relay on Sunday at the ACC vs. Big Ten College Challenge. While that’s not her fastest-ever split, it is a faster split than anybody in history besides herself has been.

King herself swam a 25.38 at last year’s NCAA Championship meet, which is the fastest relay split in history. The next-best swimmer is former USC Trojan Kasey Carlson, who split 25.78 at the 2014 NCAA Championships; with former Tennessee Volunteer Molly Hannis being the only other swimmer to split sub-26 (25.88, 2013 Winter Nationals).

Nobody at last year’s NCAA Championship meet split within a second of King, giving Indiana’s medley relay a massive advantage over the field. The ACC’s top breaststroker on Sunday, Marlia Astashkina of Louisville, split 27.27, while Minnesota junior Lindsey Kozelsky split a 26.82 on the Big Ten “B” relay.

This week in West Lafayette, King also swam, and won, the 100 breaststroke in an NCAA “A” cut of 57.85; and swam, and won, the 200 breaststroke in an NCAA “A” cut of 2:06.81. She finished 3rd in the 200 IM in 1:57.62 (part of a 1-2-3 finish for the Big Ten), and split 56.92 on the Big Ten’s wining 400 medley relay.

The Big Ten wound up winning the women’s meet 251-102, while the men’s meet was much tighter with a 179-174 advantage for the Big Ten.