Like Father Like Son: Ryan Lochte’s Son Caiden Dives In

This week, Ryan Lochte‘s six-year-old son Caiden Lochte got his feet wet. Caiden, the oldest of Lochte’s three children, took part in an event at the University of Florida pool. Lochte marked the occasion on his Instagram, captioning the post “like father, like son…maybe, maybe not.”

Caiden’s been practicing with a team at the Florida pool recently, and this is far from the first time that Lochte’s hinted that there might be another swimmer in his house. Back in January, Lochte posted a video on Instagram of Caiden swimming butterfly for the first time at the family’s home. In that caption he wrote, “do we have a swimmer on our hands?”

Caiden is still young, but for now, the answer appears to be ‘yes’, there is another swimmer in the house. It’s certainly too soon to make any comparisons to his Olympian and world record holder father, but a love for the pool is clearly something that Lochte and his eldest child share.

Caiden is the eldest of Lochte’s three children. Liv is four years old, and Georgia was born two months ago in June.