LEN Releases Preliminary European Aquatic Events Calendar for 2024

LEN, the European governing body for aquatic sports, released its preliminary events calendar for 2024 on Friday.

The schedule features details for the majority of the 2024 LEN Open Water Swimming World Cup stops, but the dates and location of the 2024 European Aquatics Championships have yet to be announced. LEN’s press release noted that those details are “expected very soon.”

The LEN Open Water Swimming World Cup will kick off on March 16th in Eilat, Israel, one month after the 2024 World Aquatics Championships in Doha, Qatar. The second stop will take place on May 18th in Piombino, Italy. There are no details for the third leg yet, but the fourth stop on June 15th in Belgrade, Serbia, will occur one month before the Paris 2024 Olympics. The tour will close out with the fifth stop on Sept. 18th in Ohrid, Macedonia, and the sixth stop in Barcelona at a date to be determined soon.

At the junior level, the European Junior Swimming Championships are slated for the Lithuanian capital of Vilnius from July 2-7. The European Junior Artistic Swimming Championships will take place the month prior in Malta, from June 12-16, while the European Junior Open Water Swimming Championships will be held later in the year from Sept. 26-28 in Eilat, Israel.

Despite not being geographically located in Europe, Israel will play host to three major events in 2024. The city of Netanya was also chosen to put on the European Water Polo Championships from Jan. 3-16. The official draw for the 2024 European WAter Polo Championships will be streamed live Sept. 12 on LEN.eu.

One month before the Paris Olympics, the LEN Water Polo Champions League Men competition will take place with club teams in a Final Four format from June 6-8. The Champions League Women Final Four is scheduled for earlier in the year from April 20-21.