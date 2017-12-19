Le Clos Goes 1:58 Fly, 49 Free To Double On Day 3 Of CWG Trials

2017 KZNA PREMIER CHAMPS & COMMONWEALTH TRIALS

December 16th-22nd, 2017

Durban, South Africa

LCM (50m)

2018 Commonwealth Games Trials

Commonwealth Games Standards

Live Results: Meet Mobile, search “KZNA Premier Champs & Commonwealth Trials”

Day 2 Qualifiers:

Tatjana Schoenmaker, 200 breast, 2:26.46

Kaylene Corbett, 200 breast, 2:29.18

Emily Visagie, 200 breast, 2:29.46

Chad le Clos , 200 fly, 1:58.01

, 200 fly, 1:58.01 Eben Vorster, 200 fly, 1:59.88

Marlie Ross, 200 IM, 2:17.33

Chad le Clos , 100 free, 49.74

, 100 free, 49.74 Calvyn Jusus, 100 free, 50.35

Leith Shankland, 100 free, 50.51

Chad le Clos won a pair of events to book more event entries at the 2018 Commonwealth Games. He took the 200 fly in 1:58.01 and the 100 free in 49.74 at South Africa’s KZNA Premier Championships.

In fact, Le Clos won both men’s Olympic-distance events contested on day 3. The entire top 3 made the Commonwealth Games qualifying times in both of those events, though official selection is still up to the federation.

Three women made the 200 breast cut with strong sub-2:30 times. Tatjana Schoenmaker led with a 2:26.46 that currently ranks 7th in the world for the year. Though the long course season is still young and more nations still need to finalize their qualifying, the only Commonwealth opponents ahead of Schoenmaker in the world ranks are Australia’s Taylor McKeown, Canada’s Kierra Smith and Great Britain’s Molly Renshaw.

Marlie Ross won the women’s 200 IM, also making the Commonwealths cut. Other senior event winners were Jacques van Wyk in the men’s 50 back (26.34) and Erin Gallagher in the women’s 50 fly (26.68).