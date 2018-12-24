Lauren Gaharan Commits to Ouachita Baptist University

Lauren Gaharan from Frisco, Texas has verbally committed to Ouachita Baptist University. Gaharan is primarily a backstroker and freestyler, and attends Reedy High School, where after her junior year she held a 4.88 GPA (on a 5.0 scale) and was a captain of the swim team.

She will join a young Ouachita team that is led by underclassmen this season. The team’s top times in every women’s individual event belong to either a freshman or a sophomore, via the trio of Lilia Clark, Camilla Howarth, and Sydney Parker.

Gaharan’s best times in yards:

  • 50 free – 28.20
  • 100 free – 1:01.60
  • 200 free – 2:09.40
  • 100 back – 1:06.33
  • 200 IM – 2:29.60

Outside of the pool, Gaharan has amassed an impressive resume of community involvement through the Independent Study and Mentorship program. That includes working with local bilingual education programs in the Frisco area.

Gaharan is currently a high school senior, and will join Ouachita Baptist in the fall of 2019.

 

