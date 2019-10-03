KS Record-holder Astrid Dirkzwager Makes Verbal Commitment to Georgia Tech

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Wichita, Kansas backstroker Astrid Dirkzwager has announced she plans to swim at Georgia Institute of Technology next fall. A senior at Wichita East High School, she is a two-time USA Swimming Scholastic All-American and NISCA All-American with a Summer Juniors cut in the 100 back and Winter Juniors standards in the 200 back and 200 free.

“I’m so excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at Georgia Tech! Thank you to all of my friends, family, and coaches who have helped me throughout this entire journey! GO JACKETS! 🐝💛”

Dirkzwager is a Kansas high school state record-holder in the 200 free relay. Individually, she has won 5 individual state titles and 5 relay golds in her high school career thus far. In her freshman season, she claimed titles in the 200 free (1:50.40), 100 back (55.33), and 400 free relay. At the 2018 state championships, she won the 100 back (55.85), placed second in the 200 free (1:49.98), led off the record-breaking 200 free relay (24.02), and anchored the winning 400 free relay (51.03). This past season, she took home four gold medals: 100 free (51.24), 100 back (56.24), 200 free relay (23.96 leadoff split), and 400 free relay (51.47). Dirkzwager swims year-round under the tutelage of head coach Alison Pick at Wichita Swim Club. She competed at Des Moines Futures this summer, swimming the 100/200 free, 100/200 back, and 100 fly and reaching finals in the 200 free. Most of her SCY times date from her sophomore year of high school, including 200/500 free, 50/100 back, 50/100 fly, and 200 IM.

Her best times would have ranked among GT’s top-5 last season in the 100/200 back and 100/200 free. The Yellow Jackets finished 9th of 12 teams at 2019 ACC Women’s Championships. It took 54.13/ 1:57.55 and 49.74/ 1:48.91 to score in the 100/200 back and 100/200 free at the conference meet.

Top SCY times:

50 back – 26.47

100 back – 55.30

200 back – 1:58.63

50 free – 23.86

100 free – 51.24

200 free – 1:49.63

200 IM – 2:06.56

