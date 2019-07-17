Kevin Swander Promoted to Associate Head Coach at South Carolina

Courtesy: South Carolina Athletics

COLUMBIA, S.C.- South Carolina head coach McGee Moody has promoted Kevin Swander to associate head coach. Swander, who is entering his eighth season with the program, was previously an Assistant Coach/Recruiting Coordinator.

“For the past seven years, Kevin has been a very valued member of our coaching staff,” Moody said. “He comes to work every day with passion and a heart for our program. He’s made us a better staff and a better team. We are looking forward to seeing what he can help us accomplish in his new role as associate head coach.”

A 13-time All-American, Swander has helped produce successful recruiting classes and has helped coach 14 All-America swimmers and five conference champions. The Gamecock men’s team finished 15th at the 2017 NCAA Championships, its best finish since 1988. South Carolina’s women’s team finished 20th at the 2018 NCAA Championships for its first top-20 finish since 2004.

In 2015, Swander coached Amanda Rutqvist to a Swedish National Title.