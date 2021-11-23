Kendall Lowers MHSAA 100 Fly Record, Pioneer Girls Repeat Division I Title

2021 Girls MHSAA Division 1 Championships

The Pioneer High School (Ann Arbor) girls put on a dominant performance at the 2021 MHSAA Division I Championships over the weekend, winning their second consecutive state title and 18th overall.

Pioneer picked up five events wins for the meet, including a sweep of the relays.

While the Pioneers’ easily picked up the state tile, Plymouth senior Brady Kendall stole the show with a record-setting performance in the 100 butterfly.

Kendall blasted her way to a time of 53.35 in the event, breaking the state record of 53.73 set by Morgan Kraus in 2017. This was a repeat win for Kendall, who claimed the 2020 crown in 54.35 (also her previous best time before going 53.93 in the prelims).

Kendall, a Michigan commit, also repeated in the 50 free, clocking 22.83 to improve her previous best time of 22.98 set in winning last year.

For Pioneer, senior Lily Cramer claimed the 200 freestyle in a time of 1:48.95, with teammate Vivian VanRenterghem, the defending champ, taking third in 1:50.51. Northville senior Laurel Wasiniak picked up second in 1:50.45.

Sophomore Stella Chapman kept the early momentum going for the Pioneers in the 200 IM, using a sub-30 backstroke split to claim the victory in a time of 2:01.98.

The defending champion in the 100 back, Chapman lost her title to Thornapple Kellogg senior Abby Marcukaitis, as Marcukaitis touched in 55.07 to Chapman’s 55.57.

Chapman swam the lead-off leg on the school’s winning 200 medley relay (1:44.16), and teamed up VanRenterghem, Holly Pringle and Cramer in the meet-ending 400 free relay (3:25.39). Cramer notably threw down a 50.28 anchor leg.

In the 200 free relay, Cramer led off in 23.52 as the Pioneers cruised to victory in 1:34.09.

OTHER WINNERS

1-meter diving – Megan Jolly, Rockford, 419.20

100 freestyle – Rosalee Springer, Grand Haven, 50.55

500 freestyle – Victoria Schreiber, Brighton, 4:57.27

100 breaststroke – McKenzie Siroky, Stevenson, 1:00.85

TOP 5 TEAM SCORES