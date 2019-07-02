Keeping Athletes Healthy through Load Monitoring

Courtesy: TritonWear, a SwimSwam partner.

Research shows that 67% of elite athletes are injured annually, and 4-5 injuries per 1000 sessions occur in Division 1 NCAA swimmers alone.

The good news is most of these injuries are preventable. While most athletes train at 20-30% risks of injury, effective load monitoring reduces and keeps this risk below 5%.

So what is load monitoring? Put simply, it’s the process of tracking training volume and intensity over time to ensure athletes are executing the right amount of training at the right time. Over training or under training increases risks of injury and prevents athletes from performing at peak capacity in their races.

Whenever athletes train, they become more fit, but also experience fatigue. In the long term, the fitter they get, the less they fatigue. The key is to build this fitness progressively, without pushing too hard too quickly.

For instance, a sudden increase in training load puts athletes at a higher risk of injury due to overtraining. Overtraining puts stress on the athletes body at a faster rate than they can recover. Conversely, a sudden decrease in training load also increases risk of injury, this time due to under training. Under training reduces athletes fitness and lowers their ability to recover, as training builds immunity to injury.

When they train within their optimal load, risks of injury go down below 5%. With lower incidences of injury, athletes don’t need to miss out on practices to rehabilitate, and they can stay focused on what matters – improving their performance so they can swim faster and win their races



