Kamminga Takes 100 Breast Down To Scorching 58.43 As 3rd Best Performer Ever

2020 ANTWERP DIAMOND RACE

Saturday, March 7th & Sunday, March 8th

Wezenberg Pool, Antwerp, Belgium

50m (LCM)

Just when we were settling down from 24-year-old Arno Kamminga’s new Dutch national record of 58.52 in the 100m breaststroke heats here at the Antwerp Diamond Race, the man went ahead and shaved another .09 off of that outing in the final.

Hitting the wall in a monster time of 58.43 for gold by a mile, Kamminga keeps getting better, moving his PB and national record down from 58.98 in November to 58.65 in December to 58.61 in January and even lower to 58.52 this morning before his 58.43 eye-popper this evening.

Splits for Kamminga’s race this morning in Antwerp versus tonight’s effort include the following, with a big differentiation in strategy between the 2 swims.

Old Record 58.52: 27.28/31.24

New Record 58.43: 27.62/30.81

With his 58.43 scorcher, Kamminga bumps himself up from slot #5 to now become the world’s 3rd fastest performer in history just months out from the 2020 Olympic Games

#1 – 56.88 ADAM PEATY GBR 7/21/2019 GWANGJU #2 – 58.29 Ilya Shymanovich BLR FFN Golden Tour 3/22/2019 Marseilles #3 –58.43 Arno Kamminga NED 2020 Antwerp Diamond Race 02/07/2020 Antwerp #4 – 58.46 James Wilby & Cameron van der Burgh GBR 2019 FINA World/2012 OLY Games 7/22/2019 & 07/28/2012 Gwangju & London

Kamminga’s 58.43 outing also keeps him atop the world rankings throne for the season, positioned ahead of the likes of Great Britain’s Adam Peaty and Belarus’ Ilya Shymanovich.