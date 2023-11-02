Josie Panitz, Jassen Yep Named Big Ten Swimmers of the Week

Courtesy: Big Ten

Women’s Swimmer of the Week

Josie Panitz, Ohio State

Gr. – Armonk, N.Y. – The Ursuline School – Major: Marketing & Public Management

Helped No. 5 Ohio State defeat No. 17 Virginia Tech

Placed first in the 200 IM (2:00.36)

Placed first in the 100 breaststroke with an NCAA B cut time of 1:00.13

Placed first in the 200 breaststroke (2:14.09)

Placed first in the 400 medley relay (3:37.51)

Earns her second career Big Ten Women’s Swimmer of the Week award

Last Ohio State Women’s Swimmer of the Week: Katherine Zenick (Feb. 1, 2023)

Women’s Diver of the Week

Lena Hentschel, Ohio State

So. – Berlin, Germany – Sportgymnasium Dresden – Major: Journalism

Helped No. 5 Ohio State defeat No. 17 Virginia Tech

Placed first in the 1-meter with an NCAA zone qualifying score of 340.75

Placed first in the 3-meter with an NCAA zone qualifying score of 343.30

Earns her second career Big Ten Women’s Diver of the Week award

Last Ohio State Women’s Swimmer of the Week: Lena Hentschel (Jan. 25, 2023)

Women’s Freshman of the Week

Olivia Swalley, Iowa

Fr. – Johnston, Iowa – Johnston – Major: Pre-dental

Placed first in the 100 breaststroke (1:02.16), which is now the ninth fastest time in program history

Placed first in the 200 breaststroke (2:17.41), placing seventh in program history

Placed first in the IM (2:03.26)

Earns her first career Big Ten Women’s Freshman of the Week

Last Iowa Women’s Freshman of the Week: Sabrina Kupcova (Dec. 14, 2022)

Swimmer of the Week

Jassen Yep, Indiana

Sr. – Saratoga, Calif. – Archbishop Mitty – Major: Economics, Sociology

• Tallied a pair of individual event wins in No. 5 Indiana’s victories over No. 10 Auburn and No. 20 Missouri

• Posted the sixth-fastest 100 breast (52.78) and fourth-fastest 200 breast (1:54.71) times in the country this season

• Garners his first Swimmer of the Week honor

• Last Indiana Swimmer of the Week: Brendan Burns (Oct. 26, 2022)

Diver of the Week

Lyle Yost, Ohio State

Gr. – Shaker Heights, Ohio – Shaker Heights – Major: Spanish Education

• Won both the 1-meter and platform diving events, as No. 14 Ohio State upset No. 11 Virginia Tech

• Recorded qualifying scores in the 1-meter (427.05) and platform (400.1) with two of the nation’s highest scores this season

• Earns his first Diver of the Week award

• Last Ohio State Diver of the Week: Clayton Chaplin (Oct. 16, 2022)

Freshman of the Week

Ahmed Hafnaoui, Indiana

Fr. – Tunis, Tunisia – Major: Management

• Swept the 1,000 and 500 free events, as No. 5 Indiana topped No. 10 Auburn and No. 20 Missouri

• Time in 1,000 free (8:55.74) ranks No. 3 in the country this season, while 500 free time (4:18.62) ranks sixth this season.

• Earns his first Freshman of the Year honor

• Last Indiana Freshman of the Year: Rafael Miroslaw (Jan. 19, 2022)

2023-24 Big Ten Women’s Swimming and Diving Weekly Honors

Oct. 4

S: Cat Stanford, PSU

D: Abbey Ekstrom, PSU

F: Morgan Jenny, PSU

Oct. 11

S: Abby Carlson, WIS

D: Skyler Liu, IND

F: Elysha Pribadi, RU

Oct. 19

S: Megan Van Berkom, MINN

D: Daryn Wright, PUR

F: Abigail Ekstrom, PSU

Oct. 25

S: Phoebe Bacon, WIS

D: Daryn Wright, PUR

F: Beatrix Tanko, NEB

Nov. 1

S: Josephine Panitz, OSU

D: Lena Hentschel, OSU

F: Olivia Swalley, IOWA

2023-24 Big Ten Men’s Swimming and Diving Weekly Honorees

Oct. 18

S: Dominik Mark Torok, Wisconsin

D: YuTong Wang, Minnesota

F: Davide Harabagiu, Minnesota

Oct. 25

S: Dominik Mark Torok, Wisconsin

D: Max Miller, Purdue

F: Davide Harabagiu, Minnesota

Nov. 1

S: Jassen Yep, Indiana

D: Lyle Yost, Ohio State

F: Ahmed Hafnaoui, Indiana