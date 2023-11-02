Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Josie Panitz, Jassen Yep Named Big Ten Swimmers of the Week

by SwimSwam 0

November 02nd, 2023 Big Ten, College, News

Courtesy: Big Ten

Women’s Swimmer of the Week
Josie Panitz, Ohio State
Gr. – Armonk, N.Y. – The Ursuline School – Major: Marketing & Public Management

  • Helped No. 5 Ohio State defeat No. 17 Virginia Tech
  • Placed first in the 200 IM (2:00.36)
  • Placed first in the 100 breaststroke with an NCAA B cut time of 1:00.13
  • Placed first in the 200 breaststroke (2:14.09)
  • Placed first in the 400 medley relay (3:37.51)
  • Earns her second career Big Ten Women’s Swimmer of the Week award
  • Last Ohio State Women’s Swimmer of the Week: Katherine Zenick (Feb. 1, 2023)

Women’s Diver of the Week
Lena Hentschel, Ohio State
So. – Berlin, Germany – Sportgymnasium Dresden  – Major: Journalism

  • Helped No. 5 Ohio State defeat No. 17 Virginia Tech
  • Placed first in the 1-meter with an NCAA zone qualifying score of 340.75
  • Placed first in the 3-meter with an NCAA zone qualifying score of 343.30
  • Earns her second career Big Ten Women’s Diver of the Week award
  • Last Ohio State Women’s Swimmer of the Week: Lena Hentschel (Jan. 25, 2023)

Women’s Freshman of the Week
Olivia Swalley, Iowa
Fr. – Johnston, Iowa – Johnston – Major: Pre-dental

  • Placed first in the 100 breaststroke (1:02.16), which is now the ninth fastest time in program history
  • Placed first in the 200 breaststroke (2:17.41), placing seventh in program history
  • Placed first in the IM (2:03.26)
  • Earns her first career Big Ten Women’s Freshman of the Week
  • Last Iowa Women’s Freshman of the Week: Sabrina Kupcova (Dec. 14, 2022)

Swimmer of the Week 
Jassen Yep, Indiana
Sr. – Saratoga, Calif. – Archbishop Mitty – Major: Economics, Sociology
•    Tallied a pair of individual event wins in No. 5 Indiana’s victories over No. 10 Auburn and No. 20 Missouri
•    Posted the sixth-fastest 100 breast (52.78) and fourth-fastest 200 breast (1:54.71) times in the country this season
•    Garners his first Swimmer of the Week honor
•    Last Indiana Swimmer of the Week: Brendan Burns (Oct. 26, 2022)

Diver of the Week
Lyle Yost, Ohio State
Gr. – Shaker Heights, Ohio – Shaker Heights – Major: Spanish Education
•    Won both the 1-meter and platform diving events, as No. 14 Ohio State upset No. 11 Virginia Tech
•    Recorded qualifying scores in the 1-meter (427.05) and platform (400.1) with two of the nation’s highest scores this season
•    Earns his first Diver of the Week award
•    Last Ohio State Diver of the Week: Clayton Chaplin (Oct. 16, 2022)

Freshman of the Week 
Ahmed Hafnaoui, Indiana
Fr. – Tunis, Tunisia – Major: Management
•    Swept the 1,000 and 500 free events, as No. 5 Indiana topped No. 10 Auburn and No. 20 Missouri
•    Time in 1,000 free (8:55.74) ranks No. 3 in the country this season, while 500 free time (4:18.62) ranks sixth this season.
•    Earns his first Freshman of the Year honor
•    Last Indiana Freshman of the Year: Rafael Miroslaw (Jan. 19, 2022)

2023-24 Big Ten Women’s Swimming and Diving Weekly Honors
Oct. 4
S: Cat Stanford, PSU
D: Abbey Ekstrom, PSU
F: Morgan Jenny, PSU
Oct. 11
S: Abby Carlson, WIS
D: Skyler Liu, IND
F: Elysha Pribadi, RU
Oct. 19
S: Megan Van Berkom, MINN
D: Daryn Wright, PUR
F: Abigail Ekstrom, PSU
Oct. 25
S: Phoebe Bacon, WIS
D: Daryn Wright, PUR
F: Beatrix Tanko, NEB
Nov. 1
S: Josephine Panitz, OSU
D: Lena Hentschel, OSU
F: Olivia Swalley, IOWA

2023-24 Big Ten Men’s Swimming and Diving Weekly Honorees

Oct. 18
S: Dominik Mark Torok, Wisconsin
D: YuTong Wang, Minnesota
F: Davide Harabagiu, Minnesota

Oct. 25
S: Dominik Mark Torok, Wisconsin
D: Max Miller, Purdue
F: Davide Harabagiu, Minnesota

Nov. 1
S: Jassen Yep, Indiana
D: Lyle Yost, Ohio State
F: Ahmed Hafnaoui, Indiana

