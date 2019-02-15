Japan’s Bone Marrow Bank Inquiries Spike With Ikee Announcement

In response to the shocking news that Japanese swimming superstar and potential multiple Tokyo 2020 medal contender Rikako Ikee has been diagnosed with leukemia, Japan’s Marrow Donor Program says it has been inundated with donation inquiries.

Per The Japan Times, the program stated yesterday, “We increased the capacity in a hurry.” The average daily number of requests for information via the Donor Program’s website previously stood at 5.6 pre-Ikee announcement, but has since risen to 270.

Although leukemia is primarily treated with anti-cancer agents, in some case, patients need transplants of stem cells that live in bone marrow. With approximately 3,000 patients in Japan registered and waiting for bone marrow donors, the program says the situation can still be greatly improved, as the proportion of patients who find matching donors and receive transplants stands at only 60 percent.