Japan’s Bone Marrow Bank Inquiries Spike With Ikee Announcement

“We hope to gain cooperation from more and more people.”
Information on the equivalent national blood marrow donor program in the United States can be found here.
A day after revealing her diagnosis, Ikee took to social media to thank fans and fellow athletes for their words of encouragement and support.
“Thank you for a lot of messages since yesterday. It also makes me feel a little strange to see myself in the news. I will update everyone on the situation. I received messages from many people, such as, “I registered my bone marrow bank”, “I transfused, donated blood”. Not only for me but also for those who have a hard time in the same way, I really hope for you.
“God does not give us anything we cannot overcome. Of course, swimming life is important for me. However, I want to fight while supporting the people around me now, aiming for complete recovery, not being impatient.
“For a while, I may not be able to show everyone a cheerful figure. And for a while, I will also be on the sidelines cheering just like everyone else. . Thank you again for your message and cooperation from the bottom of my heart. I will definitely come back.”
With no exaggeration, Rikako’s diagnosis will save countless lives in Japan. Look and you’ll find some good even in the most tragic circumstances.