Jack Dahlgren Lowers Nation-Leading 200 Back At Day 3 Prelims of Mizzou Invite

2021 MIZZOU INVITE

2021 NCAA CUT LINES

MEN EVENT (SCY) WOMEN 19.46 50 free 22.32 42.88 100 free 48.76 1:34.04 200 free 1:46.25 4:16.75 500 free 4:44.77 15:01.33 1650 free 16:25.47 46.29 100 fly 52.7 1:43.47 200 fly 1:57.42 46.37 100 back 53.01 1:41.81 200 back 1:55.05 52.4 100 breast 1:00.12 1:54.28 200 breast 2:10.37 1:44.15 200 IM 1:57.62 3:45.67 400 IM 4:13.19

Missouri senior Jack Dahlgren continued his standout showing at the 2021 Mizzou Invite during Friday’s preliminary session in Columbia, improving his NCAA-leading time to qualify first into the men’s 200 backstroke final.

Dahlgren, who posted the top time in the nation at 1:40.97 two weeks ago in a tri-meet against Michigan and Purdue, clocked in at 1:40.96 to clip .01 off that NCAA-leading time and lead the heats by more than three and a half seconds. He is the only swimmer sub-1:42 this season.

Dahlgren won the men’s 200 free last night, was the runner-up in the 50 free on Wednesday, and has contributed on three winning relays for the Tigers through the first two days of competition.

In the 200 back, the Victoria, Minn., native owns a best time of 1:39.93, set at the Mizzou Last Chance Meet in February 2020, and was 11th at NCAAas last season.

Dahlgren’s Mizzou teammates Mikolaj Malec and Cade Oliver qualified second and third into the final, both hitting new best times.

Malec, a sophomore, lowered his PB of 1:44.76 down to 1:43.57, while Oliver, a freshman, also dipped under 1:44 for the first time, clocking in at 1:43.66.

Other Prelim Highlights