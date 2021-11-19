Jack Dahlgren Lowers Nation-Leading 200 Back At Day 3 Prelims of Mizzou Invite

2021 MIZZOU INVITE
- November 17-19, 2021
- Mizzou Aquatic Center, Columbia, Missouri
- SCY (25y)
- Live Results
- Results on Meet Mobile: “2021 Mizzou Invitational”
- Live Stream (Prelims)
- Live Stream (Finals)
2021 NCAA CUT LINES
|MEN
|EVENT (SCY)
|WOMEN
|19.46
|50 free
|22.32
|42.88
|100 free
|48.76
|1:34.04
|200 free
|1:46.25
|4:16.75
|500 free
|4:44.77
|15:01.33
|1650 free
|16:25.47
|46.29
|100 fly
|52.7
|1:43.47
|200 fly
|1:57.42
|46.37
|100 back
|53.01
|1:41.81
|200 back
|1:55.05
|52.4
|100 breast
|1:00.12
|1:54.28
|200 breast
|2:10.37
|1:44.15
|200 IM
|1:57.62
|3:45.67
|400 IM
|4:13.19
Missouri senior Jack Dahlgren continued his standout showing at the 2021 Mizzou Invite during Friday’s preliminary session in Columbia, improving his NCAA-leading time to qualify first into the men’s 200 backstroke final.
Dahlgren, who posted the top time in the nation at 1:40.97 two weeks ago in a tri-meet against Michigan and Purdue, clocked in at 1:40.96 to clip .01 off that NCAA-leading time and lead the heats by more than three and a half seconds. He is the only swimmer sub-1:42 this season.
Dahlgren won the men’s 200 free last night, was the runner-up in the 50 free on Wednesday, and has contributed on three winning relays for the Tigers through the first two days of competition.
In the 200 back, the Victoria, Minn., native owns a best time of 1:39.93, set at the Mizzou Last Chance Meet in February 2020, and was 11th at NCAAas last season.
Dahlgren’s Mizzou teammates Mikolaj Malec and Cade Oliver qualified second and third into the final, both hitting new best times.
Malec, a sophomore, lowered his PB of 1:44.76 down to 1:43.57, while Oliver, a freshman, also dipped under 1:44 for the first time, clocking in at 1:43.66.
Other Prelim Highlights
- Women’s 200 Back – Missouri’s Abbey Taute led the way in a time of 1:57.56, followed by Wyoming’s Katelyn Blattner (1:59.04) and CBU’s Patricia Van Law (1:59.18).
- Women’s 100 Free – The Tigers had the top five qualifiers in the women’s 100 free heats, led by senior Megan Keil in a time of 48.99. Keil set a best time in the event at this meet last year in 48.63. Her teammate Sarah Thompson, who has already won the 50 free and 100 back here, advanced second in 49.23. Behind the five Mizzou swimmers are three from Nebraska into the ‘A’ final, led by Autumn Haebig who has won the 200 and 500 free individually and anchored the winning 800 free relay last night in a massive comeback victory.
- Men’s 100 Free – CBU’s Jacob Leahy (43.55) leads Missouri’s Grant Bochenski (43.77), Kyle Leach (43.91) and Rémi Fabiani (43.93) into the final. Bochenski edged out Leahy to win the 100 back last night.
- Women’s 200 Breast – Fresh off winning the 100 breast on Thursday, Missouri’s Katrina Brathwaite led a 1-2-3 finish for the Tigers in the women’s 200 breast this morning in a time of 2:13.33.
- Men’s 200 Breast – Missouri juniors Will Goodwin (1:54.71) and Ben Patton (1:55.05) sit well clear of the rest of the field heading into the final of the men’s 200 breast, with Goodwin narrowly missing his personal best time (1:54.57) while Patton lowered his by six one-hundredths. Patton is coming off a big win in the 100 breast last night, having lowered his PB down to 51.50 in the heats.
- Women’s 200 Fly – Shannon Stott (1:59.02) and Margaret Berning (2:00.01) gave Nebraska the top-two spots in the women’s 200 fly heats, with San Jose State’s Reka Kovacs (2:00.90) ranking third. Stotts owns a best of 1:58.51 from the 2020 AAC Championships.
- Men’s 200 Fly – Mizzou’s Danny Kovac led a 1-2-3-4 finish for the Tigers in the men’s 200 fly prelims in 1:44.47, with Noah Scheuermann (1:46.11) and Luke Davis (1:46.52) sititng second and third. Kovac came into this week ranked sixth in the NCAA with his 1:43.06 showing from October’s SMU Classic.