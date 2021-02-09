Israel’s Gorbenko Tears Up Tenerife

Campeonato Open de Canarias XXV (ESP)

Friday, February 5th – Sunday, February 7th

Tenerife, Spain

LCM (50m)

Results

Two of the top Israeli swimmers were among those who raced over the weekend at the Campeonato Open de Canarias XXV. The squad typically competes this time of year at the Golden Tour in France, but, due to coronavirus-related travel restrictions, decided to stay close to their training camp to compete.

17-year-old Anastasia Gorbenko produced the top time in the women’s 50m free as an exhibition swimmer, producing a near-lifetime best of 25.42. Her time was just .18 off of the Israeli Age Record, which she set at 25.24 last December.

The teen also fired off the fastest efforts of the field across the 50m and 100m butterfly events, wrapping up marks of 27.32 and 1:00.69, respectively. Finally, in the IM races, Gorbenko stopped the clock at 2:13.29 in the 200m and 4:57.63 in the 400m.nHer 100m fly time was just .18 off of her lifetime best.

Gorbenko was one of our honorable mentions for the 2020 Swammy Award winner for World Junior Female Swimmer of the Year. As a member of the International Swimming League (ISL) team LA Current, Gorbenko scored numerous top-three finishes across her typical events of the 100m/200m/400m IM triple, as well as breaststroke events

By the end of 2020, Gorbenko downed a total of 8 Israeli records in the short course 50 free, 100 back, 50/100 breast, 100/200/400 IM, and the long course 400 IM. Season wide,