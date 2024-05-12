Isaac Yeung Moves Into Top 60 Americans (13-14) All-Time in the 200 Meter Fly

2024 May Flowers Meet
- May 3-5, 2024
- Weyerhauser King County Aquatic Center, Federal Way, Washington
- Long Course Meters (50m), Timed Finals
- Meet Results
14-year old Isaac Yeung of the Bellevue Club Swim Team in Bellevue, Washington now sits among the top 60 Americans all-time in the 13-14 age group in the 200 meter butterfly after a breakthrough swim at the May Flowers Meet in suburban Seattle last weekend.
Yeung, 14, swam 2:07.29 to win the event, one of three wins he grabbed during the weekend. That undercut his previous best of 2:09.26 done at Sectionals in the same pool in March.
Yeung’s breakthrough in the event comes in spite of not much experience with the race. He has only swum it five times in his life in long course (four of which have come since mid-February). But his long course drops have matched short course drops, where he’s swum the race more often. In the 200 yard fly this calendar year, he’s knocked more than seven seconds off his personal best, landing at 1:52.30 in late March.
An LSC Champion in the 500 yard and 1650 yard frees and a Western Zone Champion in the 1500 meter free, Yeung’s 2:00.98 in the 200 free at this meet points to was almost three seconds short of his best in that race – implying possibly more drops to come at this summer’s long course championship meets in the 200 fly.
For now, he sits at #58 on the all-time US rankings, nestled among some significant names. Standouts like former American Record holder Jack Conger (2:06.91) and NCAA All-Americans like Sean Grishop (2:07.19), Tom Kremer (2:07.31), and Seth Stubbleifled (2:07.31) sit within a few spots of him in either direction in those all-time rankings.
He also ranks 6th among 13-14s this season.
Yeung ages up in June.
Other Notable Performances at the meet:
- 17-year-old Jonah Medvinsky won the 100 breaststroke in 1:03.51, just-missing his best time of 1:03.10 from last July. Medvinsky is wrapping up his junior season of high school swimming and has not yet announced a college commitment.
- Bellevue’s Alexander Zhao won the 100 breast (1:07.98) and the 200 breast (2:27.55) in the 13-14 age group, both in new lifetime bests. That swim in the 200 improved his best time by over three seconds to pick up his first Futures cut in the event. His time in the 100 is also a Futures cut. He picked up best time in the 400 IM (5:00.99) and 100 free (57.16) too, finishing 2nd in both of those races.
- Hailey Weiler of the Seattle Metropolitan Aquatic Club swam just a single race on the weekend, but it was a big one. The 16-year-old punched a 1:02.09 in the 100 backstroke, winning by over two-and-a-half seconds. That knocks half-a-second off her best time from April and in total means almost three seconds of improvement in total this season (1:05.00 – July 2023). She is now just two-tenths of a second away from the Olympic Trials cut of 1:01.89. Weiler won the 100 back and 200 IM at the Washington High School State Championships in November (Class 4A/big schools).
Isaac is fantastic! Can’t wait to see what he brings in the future.