Isaac Yeung Moves Into Top 60 Americans (13-14) All-Time in the 200 Meter Fly

2024 May Flowers Meet

May 3-5, 2024

Weyerhauser King County Aquatic Center, Federal Way, Washington

Long Course Meters (50m), Timed Finals

Meet Results

14-year old Isaac Yeung of the Bellevue Club Swim Team in Bellevue, Washington now sits among the top 60 Americans all-time in the 13-14 age group in the 200 meter butterfly after a breakthrough swim at the May Flowers Meet in suburban Seattle last weekend.

Yeung, 14, swam 2:07.29 to win the event, one of three wins he grabbed during the weekend. That undercut his previous best of 2:09.26 done at Sectionals in the same pool in March.

Yeung’s breakthrough in the event comes in spite of not much experience with the race. He has only swum it five times in his life in long course (four of which have come since mid-February). But his long course drops have matched short course drops, where he’s swum the race more often. In the 200 yard fly this calendar year, he’s knocked more than seven seconds off his personal best, landing at 1:52.30 in late March.

An LSC Champion in the 500 yard and 1650 yard frees and a Western Zone Champion in the 1500 meter free, Yeung’s 2:00.98 in the 200 free at this meet points to was almost three seconds short of his best in that race – implying possibly more drops to come at this summer’s long course championship meets in the 200 fly.

For now, he sits at #58 on the all-time US rankings, nestled among some significant names. Standouts like former American Record holder Jack Conger (2:06.91) and NCAA All-Americans like Sean Grishop (2:07.19), Tom Kremer (2:07.31), and Seth Stubbleifled (2:07.31) sit within a few spots of him in either direction in those all-time rankings.

He also ranks 6th among 13-14s this season.

Yeung ages up in June.

Other Notable Performances at the meet: