Irvine Novaquatics 11-12 Boys Break 200 Medley Relay NAG Record

2018 MVN Summer Junior Olympics

August 2nd-August 5th

Marguerite Aquatics Complex, Mission Viejo, CA

LCM

Results on meet mobile “2018 CA MVN Summer Jo’s”

The Irvine Novaquatics 11-12 boys teams of Jerry Yan, Daniel Verdolaga, Winston Lee, and Roman Jiang broke the National Age Group record in the 200 medley relay Friday night at Junior Olympics in Mission Viejo, California.

Yan split 30.81 on back, Verdolaga 33.49 on breast, Lee 29.67 on Fly, and Jiang brought it home in 26.90 for a final time of 2:00.87. The previous NAG, from 2001, was set by Juan Lucas, Tristan Celestin, Julien Pinon, and Cristian Rossi of the South Florida Aquatic Club in 2:01.10.

NOVA 11-12 boys teams now own the 200 medley, 200 free, and 400 free relay national age group records, having set the 200 and 400 free records last year.