In Time For Tokyo Taper, Sega Reveals Launch Of Official Olympic Video Game

With the next edition of the Summer Olympic Games fast-approaching, Japanese multinational video game developer and publisher Sega has announced its launch of ‘Olympic Games Tokyo 2020: The Official Video Game.’

Designed for PlayStation 4 and Switch, the game will be available in Japan as of July 24th and will cost approximately 4,990 yen (~$45 USD). A Western release of the multi-sport simulation is planned for 2020, just in time for some mad taper game playing.

Among track and field events, tennis, ping pong beach volleyball and other sports is swimming’s 200m IM, which you can see in the promo video below at approximately 1:05. 15 Olympic events in total can be contested via the game.

 

The actual competitive venues slated for the Games are realistically reproduced in the Sega game, including the Olympic Stadium. Per Sega, ‘with Avatar Creation, anyone can participate in the Olympics. Freely choose your face and physique to customize your very own avatar from various parts including the basics like hair style, eyes, and nose, as well as a variety of other elements like glasses, facial hair, and face paint.’ (Gematsu)

Captain Ahab

This looks great but the all time best Olympic video game was Capcom gold medal challenge 1992 for Nintendo entertainment system.

