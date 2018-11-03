Ieva Maluka Becomes First Latvian Woman Sub-2:00 In SCM 200 Freestyle

2018 RIGA SPRINT MEET

After setting a pair of Latvian SCM records on day 1 of the International Sprint Festival meet in Riga, 15-year-old Ieva Maluka added a third on the 2nd day as she became the first Latvian woman sub-2:00 in the 200 freestyle.

Maluka won the event in a time of 1:59.92, shattering her previous national record of 2:00.89 (set at the end of September at the FINA World Cup stop in Eindhoven) by close to a full second. Estonian Meribel Zaar slipped under her best time to place 2nd in 2:05.71.

Maluka was seeking her fourth individual win of the meet later on in the 50 freestyle, after winning the 100 free and 100 IM on day 1 in Latvian Records, but ended up placing 4th in 25.58 behind Belarusians Natassia Karakouskaya (25.06) and Alena Semizhon (25.53) and current Latvian Record holder Gabriela Nikitina (25.54). Semizhon added a win in the 50 back (28.20) with Nikitina (29.43) 2nd.

Margaret Markvardt of Estonia, who won the 100 back on day 1, added two more on day 2 in the 100 fly (1:00.39) and 200 IM (2:18.16).

OTHER WINNERS