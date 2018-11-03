Ieva Maluka Becomes First Latvian Woman Sub-2:00 In SCM 200 Freestyle

2018 RIGA SPRINT MEET
- November 2-3, 2018
- Rigas, Latvia
- 25m (SCM)
After setting a pair of Latvian SCM records on day 1 of the International Sprint Festival meet in Riga, 15-year-old Ieva Maluka added a third on the 2nd day as she became the first Latvian woman sub-2:00 in the 200 freestyle.
Maluka won the event in a time of 1:59.92, shattering her previous national record of 2:00.89 (set at the end of September at the FINA World Cup stop in Eindhoven) by close to a full second. Estonian Meribel Zaar slipped under her best time to place 2nd in 2:05.71.
Maluka was seeking her fourth individual win of the meet later on in the 50 freestyle, after winning the 100 free and 100 IM on day 1 in Latvian Records, but ended up placing 4th in 25.58 behind Belarusians Natassia Karakouskaya (25.06) and Alena Semizhon (25.53) and current Latvian Record holder Gabriela Nikitina (25.54). Semizhon added a win in the 50 back (28.20) with Nikitina (29.43) 2nd.
Margaret Markvardt of Estonia, who won the 100 back on day 1, added two more on day 2 in the 100 fly (1:00.39) and 200 IM (2:18.16).
OTHER WINNERS
- Yesterday’s 100 free runner-up Kanstantsin Kurachkin of Minsk won the men’s 200 free in 1:49.53.
- Viktar Staselovich, also of Minsk, completed the backstroke sweep after winning the 100 on day 1, taking the 50 in 24.30 and the 200 in 2:00.27.
- Their teammate Yahor Dodaleu won the 100 fly in 52.25, out-touching Hryhory Pekarski (52.37) of Belarus after Pekarski edged him yesterday in the 50 fly. Pekarski did get a win on the day in the men’s 50 free (22.15).
- Arina Sisojeva of the SK Delfins finished off a sweep of her own in the women’s breaststroke events, taking the 100 in 1:10.94 after claiming the 50 and 200 on Friday.
- Janis Vitauts Silins (1:00.58) edged out 200 winner Daniils Bobrovs (1:00.77) to win the men’s 100 breast, while Bobrovs won the 200 IM later in the session in 2:02.28.
- Yana Ivashynka of Minsk won the women’s 200 back in 2:17.89.
- The Minsk teams won the women’s and men’s 200 medley relays, while Maluk’s BJSS Ridzene-DSN team won the mixed medley relay.
