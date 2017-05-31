Hattersley, Brodie, Lelliott Among 16-Strong British 2017 WUGs Roster

British Universities & Colleges Sport (BUCS) has announced the 16-strong roster to represent GBR at the 2017 World University Games. The mutli-sport, international event is set for August in Taipei, Taiwan, with British swimmers selected based on performances at last month’s national championships in Sheffield.

The 16 athletes represent a total of 10 British institutions, including the University of Stirling, Loughborough University and University of Edinburgh. 7 of the swimmers earned medals at the British Championships, while 7 took gold at the BUCS Championships earlier this year.

Among the line-up is an Olympian in Scottish swimmer Camilla Hattersley. Hattersley hails from the University of Glasgow and finished in 15th in the women’s 800m freestyle in Rio. 2014 Commonwealth Games finalist Cameron Brodie of Stirling also highlights the roster, as does 2015 WUGs champion in the 400m freestyle, Jay Lelliott.

Of the roster, Head Coach Lisa Bates says, “It’s a strong selection with some great skilled athletes. The fact that it’s quite a mixed team is unique, and will certainly be of benefit to the swimmers and their results. The more experienced athletes selected are very driven competitors and it will be wise for some of the less experienced swimmers to take advantage of and work amongst that senior level.

“With this being year one of the Tokyo cycle, it’s certainly a great opportunity for those with their sights on Tokyo to understand the process of a multi-event Games and how to deliver within what may be a challenging environment.”