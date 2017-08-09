Harvard Men Announces 2017-18 Schedule

Kevin Tyrrell, The Ulen-Brooks Endowed Head Coach for Harvard Men’s Swimming and Diving, has announced the 2017-18 schedule.

The campaign will begin with a tri-meet against Ivy League opponents Dartmouth and Cornell on Nov. 11. Last year, the Crimson beat both Dartmouth (198-96) and Cornell (198-96) in a tri-meet to begin their unbeaten Ivy season.

Harvard will then split up and head south for a pair of invitational meets in Texas and Georgia. The swimmers will travel to Austin, Texas for the Texas Invitational from Nov. 29-Dec. 2 while the divers will veer off to Athens, Georgia for the Georgia Invitational from Dec. 1-3.

After the finals break, the Crimson will head west for a dual meet at Arizona State Jan. 6. A week later, Harvard will travel to Providence for its second tri-meet of the season, against Brown and Penn.

Seven days later, Harvard will welcome out-of-conference opponents Rider and Bryant to Cambridge for a tri-meet on Jan. 20. To close out the regular season, the Crimson will host the Harvard-Yale-Princeton tri-meet at Blodgett Pool on Feb. 2-3.

Princeton will be the hosts of the Ivy League Championships Feb. 21-25, where the Crimson captured its 24th Ivy League Championship last season.

Continuing on into the postseason, the NCAA Zone Diving Championships are scheduled for March 5-7 in Blacksburg, Virginia, followed by the NCAA Championships March 21-24 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Coming off an undefeated 2016-17 season and an Ivy League Championship, the Crimson hope to defend its Ivy League title. Tyrrell enters his fifth season in charge of the men’s swimming and diving program with a 30-1 dual record, two Ivy League championships and two second-place finishes at the conference championship event.

Press Release courtesy of Harvard Athletics.