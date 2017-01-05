Grand Valley State Takes On Wayne State After Florida Training Trip

The Grand Valley State University’s swimming and diving team has recently embarked on their winter training trip to FIU Biscayne Bay’s campus.

In the school’s last meet they took part in, the Calvin College Invitational, both the men’s and women’s teams took first place at the event. The men’s team scored a total of 1,785.5 points, while the women had 1,517 points to secure the win.

Up next for the team is taking on Wayne State at home on January 7. You will be able to watch the meet on ESPN3.