Grace Cooper Moves to Top of 15-Year Old US Ranks in Minneapolis

2017 MINNEAPOLIS SECTIONALS

July 19th-22nd, 2017

University Aquatic Center, University of Minnesota

LCM

Psych Sheets

Live Results

Meet Central

University of Minnesota rising rising senior Conner McHugh set a new Minneapolis Sectionals Record on Wednesday to kick off the 2017 long course edition of the meet. Swimming in the 200 breaststroke, he finished in 2:12.89, more than 3 seconds ahead of his competition, to break the 2011 record of Matthew Elliott by exactly a second. He also got the record in prelims with a 2:13.07.

That swim for McHugh was about four-tenths from his best time, swum at this year’s Worlds Trials.

That made McHugh, in spite of his record-setting swim, one of the few champions on Wednesday to not go a big personal best en route to victory.

Among the swimmers who highlighted that best was Grace Cooper, a 15-year old from Delta Aquatics in Illinois. She swam a 56.38 to win the women’s 100 free and pick up a second U.S. Open cut to go with her 50 free from June. That time is a two-and-a-half second drop from her previous personal best. That swim is also the fastest time by an American 15-year old so far this season, jumping names the likes of U.S. Worlds team member Regan Smith (56.53) and National Age Group Record holder Kate Douglass (56.54).

Other Day 1 Winners: